There is such a strong desire to help those living in war-ravaged Ukraine that two area donation drives have had to shut down earlier than planned.
A drive Saturday at three Cardi's furniture locations, including one in South Attleboro, had to end ahead of schedule due to the volume of donations, and Seekonk firefighters have stopped theirs for the same reason.
"Due to the outpouring of support from all over Southern New England, the Seekonk Fire Department will no longer be accepting donations," Seekonk firefighters posted on Facebook.
Firefighters have sent sent several pickup truck loads as well as a full U-Haul of clothing and personal items to meet the basic needs of the people in Ukraine.
The drive was expected to last through early Sunday night.
Despite heavy rain, hundreds turned out to the Cardi's stores to donate Saturday to their Ukraine Relief Drive.
Many had to be turned away as trucks carrying the donations reached full capacity, store representatives said.
The goal was to fill three or four trailers with clothing, shoes and other personal items. More than 18 trailers ended up full of goods.
So many turned out to the stores that area roads had to be closed.
The donations will be sent overseas in the coming weeks with the help of Arpin transportation company.
Those still wishing to help are being directed by Cardi's to arpin-strong.org, where monetary donations can be made.