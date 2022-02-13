Area residents cleared snow and chipped ice off their cars Monday morning two days after near-record warm temperatures offered a taste of spring.
Eight inches of snow was recorded by 8 a.m. Monday at the Attleboro Water Department following a 24-hour storm that forecasters said was supposed to be a dusting to 3 inches.
The surprise snowfall seemed to confirm the prediction by the rodent in Pennsylvania two weeks ago about more winter weather. However, Thursday’s high temperature is supposed to be around 56 degrees, so maybe there is some light at the end of the tunnel.
The heavier snowfall kept public works crews out trying to clear roads as area schools were delayed and/or closed Monday and made fighting an early morning house fire in Norfolk more challenging.
Schools in Dighton-Rehoboth and Bristol County Agricultural High School in Dighton closed for the day.
Classes were delayed two hours in Attleboro, North Attleboro and the King Philip Regional School system, including the elementary schools in Plainville, Wrentham, and Norfolk. Tri-County Regional Vocational Technical High School in Franklin, Southeastern Regional Vocational Technical High School in Easton, and Franklin also had delayed openings.
School was delayed an hour in Foxboro and at Bishop-Feehan High School in Attleboro.
There was no morning preschool in North Attleboro, Mansfield, and in other school systems.
Within a span of three days, the weather in the Attleboro area will have brought spring-like warmth, a snowstorm, and another bout of frigid temperatures.
Sunday and Monday's snowfall was initially forecast to be only about an inch but was later upgraded to several inches.
The long-duration storm began Sunday morning and ended by Monday morning.
There was 9.2 inches of snow in Norton, 8.5 inches in Seekonk, and 8 inches in Foxboro and Rehoboth, according to the National Weather Service in Norton. There was 7.5 inches in Mansfield, the weather service said.
The snow came just a day after unusually warm temperatures Saturday reaching into the low 60s in many spots. Attleboro reached a high of 62 at 2 p.m., the city water department said, but well shy of a record of 70 degrees for the day set two years ago.
The thermometer dropped about 30 degrees in just one day.
Monday morning the low was 18 degrees, down from 24 degrees at midnight, the water department said.
Tuesday is expected to be sunny with a high about freezing and lows in the mid-teens.
Wednesday is also forecast to be dry, with highs and lows in the 40s.
After temperatures peaking in the 50s during the day, Thursday night is predicted to see heavy rain that will wash away a lot of the new snow.
Area residents are advised to clear snow from storm drains near their homes and from their cars.