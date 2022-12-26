Ten Mile River Story
The Ten Mile River flows under Chestnut Street in North Attleboro.

 SUN CHRONICLE file

The recently passed federal omnibus spending bill includes funding for a number of long-planned local projects, the area’s congressman says.

The $1.7 trillion bill financing federal agencies through September was passed by the Senate Thursday. It was passed by the House and signed by President Joseph Biden on Friday.

