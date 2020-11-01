When it comes to raising campaign funds, whether you are a Republican or a Democrat, being an incumbent pays off.
In the four contested legislative races in the Attleboro area, the incumbent in each has a comfortable margin in cash on hand, according to the latest figures released by the state Office of Campaign and Political Finance.
In the one race for an open state representative seat — the 14th Bristol District, centered on North Attleboro — although fund raising has been lively, spending going into the final days of campaigning has been relatively light.
Two candidates are vying to succeed longtime State Rep. Elizabeth Poirier, R-North Attleboro, who announced in March that she was not seeking an 11th term on Beacon Hill.
Adam Scanlon, who began fundraising in April and eked out a narrow victory in the Democratic primary Sept. 1, had $1,395 in campaign funds on hand as of Sept. 30, according the reports filed with the state. As of the last pre-election reporting deadline on Oct. 26, he was raising mostly smaller contributions, under $100, from individuals. The largest receipts came in the form of in-kind contributions from the state Democratic Committee, which kicked in about $5,600 for mailings and postage during the reporting period.
John Simmons, who only joined the campaign in early September after the original Republican candidate dropped out due to health reasons, has made up for lost time. He had $5,400 on hand as of Sept. 30, with the largest individual contribution since then from Richard and Margaret Green of Pepperell who each gave the individual limit of $1,000. The state filing also showed a contribution from the Mass. Republican House PAC of $500.
For both candidates, the main expense over the past few weeks has been for online fundraising platforms.
It’s the incumbents, however, who have the advantage in cash on hand as the deadline for voting nears on Tuesday.
State Rep. Jay Barrows, R-Mansfield, as of Sept. 30 had $27,600 in cash on hand, according to the state reports. Contributions since that date have mostly been small individual sums from people in the district. Barrows actually listed no expenditures in his latest report. Before that, however, his biggest expenditure during the campaign was $5,200 for ads on Boston radio.
His Democratic challenger, Brendan Roche, is running a more modest operation, listing $1,721 in cash as of Sept. 30 and expenses since then mostly small payments for online fundraising. That’s resulted in a fair number of mostly small donations, the bulk under $100.
State Rep. Shawn Dooley had the largest war chest among House candidates. Dooley, R-Norfolk, had nearly $69,000 on hand as of Sept. 30 to fend off a challenge from Democrat Brian Hanlin, who listed $5,700 on hand in his report.
But it’s state Sen. Becca Rausch, D-Needham, who is the most flush with campaign cash in this area. Rausch, running for a second term representing the Norfolk, Bristol and Middlesex Senate District, listed having nearly $84,000 as of Sept. 30 but has continued to raise funds since then, including just under $22,000 in in-kind contributions (for printing and postage) from the Democratic State Committee. Most of her expenses in the interim have been for online fundraising.
Matt Kelly of Franklin, her GOP opponent, listed having $27,400 on hand as of Sept. 30. In the interim he’s raised mostly smaller sums — under $250 — from several score contributors. He’s also expended about $270 for online fundraising.
