Several write-in candidates were elected in area town elections this week, and in Rehoboth there was a mini-campaign to put fired highway superintendent Michael Costello back on the board of selectmen.
Costello received 45 write-in votes.
Incumbent Frederick “Skip” Vadnais Jr., the board’s chairman, faced no official opposition on the ballot and received 680 votes.
A total of 170 voters left the ballot blank for selectman.
Former selectman James Muri, one of two selectmen who resigned over Costello’s dismissal in March, posted on his Facebook page he was writing in Costello’s name and urged fellow residents to do so as well.
“I am breaking with one of my long-held rules of self-control here; I normally never post anything about Town of Rehoboth politics or generally anything controversial,” Muri said. “There has recently been an attack on a very good man that has served the town conscientiously, efficiently and with the best of intentions.”
Three of the then-five selectmen voted to fire Costello over allegations of sexual harassment, which Costello has denied.
David Perry also resigned from the board a day after the decision, and a special election has been called for June 11 to fill the two vacant selectmen seats.
“We felt so strongly that Mike had been treated so badly,” Muri said of the two resignations.
This week’s board meeting had to be canceled because only two selectmen were available, and a majority of at least three are needed to hold a meeting.
Here’s what happened with write-in candidates in other town elections:
Wrentham
Two residents who took out nomination papers but didn’t return them have been put in office by write-ins: assessor Irene Levesque for another three-year term, and Edward O’Neil for a one-year assessor slot.
Nobody also took out papers for a one-year library trustee seat, and that spot has been filled by Honora Rainville.
Seekonk
Housing authority member James Tusino garnered 62 write-in votes in his write-in campaign for a five-year housing authority seat for which nobody took out nomination papers.
Tusino has agreed to accept the position, Town Clerk Florice Craig said.
Jeffrey Starr Mararian ran as a write-in candidate for water commission but received just five votes.
The only commission candidate on the ballot, Dawn Dyer, received 863 votes to replace water commissioner Guy Larrimer.
North Attleboro
The town school committee race had two write-in votes and 128 blanks.
Ethan Hamilton won a third three-year term and former school board member David Chee was elected to the committee as well.
The three unopposed offices on the ballot had a scattering of write-ins as well.