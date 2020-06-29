Sturdy Memorial Hospital in Attleboro and emergency crews throughout the area were at the ready to help Norwood Hospital after flash flooding and a power failure forced an evacuation over the weekend.
Sturdy was prepared to receive any patients as a result of the temporary closure of Norwood Hospital, a spokeswoman said Monday.
About 90 patients were evacuated from Norwood Hospital on Sunday, and 30 to 40 additional patients were being moved Monday to other facilities.
No injuries were reported.
About 20 people were evacuated from the intensive care unit at about 7:30 p.m. Sunday, according to a statement from Norwood Fire Chief George Morrice.
An additional 60 to 70 patients were evacuated at about 10 p.m.
The power outage also forced the closure of the hospital's emergency room. Several cars were nearly submerged in a hospital parking lot.
Hospital officials urged people experiencing an emergency to call an ambulance or go to hospitals in Needham or Attleboro.
Thunderstorms and heavy rain that moved across the region Sunday afternoon overwhelmed storm drains in Norwood and caused what officials decribed as an “electrical issue" that knocked out power.
The town received nearly 6 inches of rain from the storm, according to the National Weather Service.
No patients were taken to Sturdy Memorial Hospital as a result of the evacuation, Kathy Hague, a spokwoman for Sturdy said Monday.
But medical officials were preparing the emergency room in the event any patients were sent to Sturdy as a result of the closure of Norwood Hospital.
“We are preparing for it and we are ready,” Hague said.
Sunday afternoon, a task force was activated sending ambulances from Plainville, Foxboro, Mansfield, Wrentham and Norfolk among other towns around Norwood to assist in moving patients from Norwood Hospital, officials said.
The thunderstorm knocked down trees and also caused flash flooding in Wrentham and Norfolk, according to the National Weather Service and police and fire officials.
In Franklin, hail about one-inch in diameter was reported to have fallen during the storm.
In addition, flash flooding was reported at Landry Avenue and Kelley Boulevard in North Attleboro.
Attleboro was spared the amount of rain that fell in Norfolk County. Just about 1 1/4 inches fell in the city, according to the Attleboro Water Department.
Showers with thunderstorms are possible after noon Tuesday with additional rainfall amounts of between a quarter- and a half-inch possible.
On Wednesday, the forecast calls for showers and possibly a thunderstorm. There is a chance of showers between noon and 1 p.m. on Thursday before the sun returns.
