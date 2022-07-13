The Attleboro area escaped the severe weather experienced in western parts of the state and parts of Rhode Island Tuesday night.
The quick-moving thunder storm did cause some localized street flooding in some areas due to fast-falling rain.
But the amount of rain was less than one-quarter inches, according to the Attleboro Water Department.
The thunder and lightning caused some concern but no widespread power failures.
North Attleboro and Plainville firefighters responded to the historic 250-year-old First Baptist Church at 75 Park St. for a potential lightning strike about 11:30 p.m.
Firefighters checked the steeple and other areas of the church but found no damage, Fire Chief Chris Coleman said.
“One of the neighbors heard a loud crash,” Coleman said.
Firefighters also smelled smoke in the area, the fire chief said, but the origin was determined to be a fire pit on nearby Franklin Avenue.
“Something definitely hit in that area. It was a huge crash,” Coleman said.
The fire chief said there was some localized flooding in areas of South Washington and North Washington streets.
Despite the intensity, there was only 0.16 inches of rain, according to Attleboro Water Department records.
But nearby in Providence, there was about twice the amount of rain, according to the National Weather Service in Norton.
The rainfall will make no difference in the dry ground conditions.
Much of both Massachusetts and Rhode Island have been in a moderate drought since May due to the lack of rainfall, prompting municipal water restrictions and cited as the cause of several area brush and mulch fires.