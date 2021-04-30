Gusty winds blew through the area Friday but caused no major problems, such as trees falling onto houses or widespread power failures.
Plainville public safety officials, however, were keeping an eye on a utility pole along Route 1 that was leaning. National Grid responded to the scene, but as of early Friday night, no lanes were shut down.
A wind advisory was in effect all day Friday into early Saturday morning, according to the National Weather Service in Norton.
A power failure in Rehoboth affected 97 customers earlier in the day and 49 lost electricity later as well as 18 in Plainville, National Grid said. Thirteen customers were out in Franklin.
Wind gusts as high as 41 mph were reported in Wrentham just after noon. In Attleboro, the water department recorded a 38 mph gust just before 6 p.m.
A couple of trees fell and blocked roads in Attleboro and Mansfield.
Outdoor burning was prohibited Friday and some area fire departments responded to a few illegal burning reports. However, they were extinguished and none were reported out of control.
Outdoor burning season ends Saturday when winds up to 22 mph are predicted. Residents should contact their local fire departments or the number listed on permits to find out if burning will be allowed.
With little rain so far this spring and the lack of any appreciable snow pack this winter, area fire officials have been concerned about dry ground conditions and brush fires.
