The annual St. Patrick’s Day parade in Boston was called off Monday, but organizers of most Attleboro area events and activities were pushing forward with their plans. That, however, has changed.
Some area school systems, including Norton, Mansfield and Dighton-Rehoboth, nixed events and activities and restricted others to just students and staff.
And larger-scale events such as the 11th Annual Irish Festival at Patriot Place in Foxboro, which was supposed to take place Saturday, have been called off.
“In light of recent developments surrounding COVID-19 and on the advice of multiple public agencies and the Foxboro Board of Health, Patriot Place has decided to cancel the Irish Festival,” Julia Pagliarulo of the Kraft Group said Thursday.
She added that Patriot Place remains open and the shopping, eating and entertainment center is undergoing more complete cleaning.
Event organizers and school and town officials say their decisions to restrict and/or cancel events and activities came in response to Gov. Charlie Baker’s declaration Tuesday of a state of emergency in Massachusetts, along with advice from state officials to cancel or postpone all large-group happenings. The U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention recommends people over the age of 60 stay away from any public gathering.
Among other developments in the area:
- The annual Hockomock Area YMCA Reach Out for Youth breakfast fundraiser, which was originally set for Tuesday at Gillette Stadium, has been postponed.
- The Y’s branches in North Attleboro, Foxboro and Franklin was inviting area residents to enjoy a “summer-like” evening Friday filled with fun and the chance to try out summer camp activities at Camp Blast Family Night. But that event has also been called off.
- Norton Public Library has canceled all its programs through April 12. The Discovery Den in the library will also be closed until further notice, library officials said. The media drop will temporarily open during the day so all materials can be returned without coming into the building, officials added.
- Norton COA/Senior Center has canceled all activities until the end of March except for tax assistance and Human Services appointments.
- Also in Norton, a Spring Fling Dance and Wheaton Community Pancake Breakfast have been canceled, and a Candlelight Vigil for Opioid Deaths has been postponed.
- The Bristol County District Attorney’s office announced it’s postponing to fall its 5th Annual Teen Safety Summit, originally scheduled for April 2 in Mansfield.
- A show that was slated for March 21 at the Rose Garden Coffeehouse at the Congregational Church in Mansfield has been called off due to virus concerns. The show was to feature Brooks Williams and Jim Trick, but show organizers hope to reschedule.
- In Rehoboth, a contra dance scheduled for Friday and a community dance scheduled for Sunday have been canceled, organizer Shawn Kendrick said. The decision to cancel “was based on concerns among dance organizers across the country that the close contact required by dancing should dictate that decision,” Kendrick said.
- With regard to the Arts in the Village concerts scheduled for March and April in Rehoboth, attendees are not in such close contact, he noted.”For the time being, we are continuing with plans to hold our March and April concerts, although we will advise anyone who might be worried to stay at home,” Kendrick said.
- In Plainville, An Unlikely Story bookstore downtown is canceling most of its March events and a few in April, but so far not the planned visit of Hillary and Chelsea Clinton to promote their new children’s book.
And now even events for Easter, which isn’t until mid-April, are being canceled.
- Winslow Farm Animal Sanctuary in Norton has announced it’s canceling its annual Easter egg hunts, a major fundraiser for the sanctuary. “It is with heavy hearts that we have decided to cancel our annual Easter egg hunts this year. We know our visitors look forward to (them) every year, but due to concerns with the coronavirus, we thought it would be in the best interest of our visitors and staff to cancel at this time,” said Debra White, president/founder of Winslow Farm. Winslow staff are asking for donations to fill the void.
- The Children’s Museum in Easton has increased the frequency of cleanings during museum off hours and the frequency of cleaning while the museum is open. That includes disinfecting exhibits, manipulatives and surfaces like doorknobs, light switches and lunch tables.
- In a precautionary move to protect staff, visitors, and animals, the New England Aquarium in Boston is closing to the public and suspending all events and educational programming for a minimum of three weeks.
Meanwhile, the Attleboro Arts Museum’s 24th Annual Flower Show scheduled for next week and weekend is still on. “We’re following the CDC guidelines and doing what we need to do, taking extra measures, cleaning frequently,” museum executive director and chief curator Mim Brooks Fawcett said, adding a cleaning crew will be working each day of the show.
However, some attractions won’t be offered this year because they involve some groups who won’t be able to come, she said. Also, some program formats are changing, including an animal program that will be more a meet-and-greet than in an auditorium because of recommended social-distancing guidelines.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.