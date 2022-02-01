The area reacted with nostalgia and sadness Tuesday to former New England Patriots quarterback Tom Brady’s announcement that he really is hanging up his football jersey.
Brady, 44, the most successful quarterback in NFL history, formally announced his retirement after days of reports that he planned to do so followed by reports that he hadn’t made up his mind.
Brady has seven Super Bowl victories and numerous passing records to his credit over his unrivaled 22-year career.
“Tom was a great role model for high school players,” said longtime Mansfield High School varsity football coach Mike Redding, who is also the school’s athletic director. “He may have been the best to ever play but he remained humble and always recognized those around him for their contributions.
“He had such a great work ethic, and was a great leader on and off the field, that his teammates always believed they could win with him in the huddle. Despite all of his records and awards, all he cared about was his team and helping his team win.
“If I’d want our players to model their careers after one NFL player, it would be him. Hopefully, I’m saying the same stuff about Mac Jones in 15-20 years!”
Jones, who was a rookie this season, is now the Patriots quarterback.
Bishop Feehan Athletic Director Christian Schatz echoed Redding’s sentiments.
“I would say that Tom Brady had a huge impact on local kids. Not only were those kids proud of being Patriots fans but they all looked up to Tom Brady for who he was as a football player and person,” Schatz said. “They all knew how much hard work he and his teammates put in to reach the many successes they accomplished. I would say he also became the sports figure that every local kid pretended to be in the backyard.”
Longtime area fans expressed many cherished memories of Brady following his retirement announcement.
“Tom Brady was the best ever to play the game. It was a privilege to sit in the stands and watch him for 20 years,” said longtime Patriots season ticket-holder Bill Gouveia of Norton, who is also a Sun Chronicle columnist. “His accomplishments may never be matched. He helped turn the Patriots into a source of pride for an entire region.”
Gouveia even traveled to take in some high-profile away games.
“I think the best memory I have of Brady is when I traveled out to Kansas City for the AFC Championship Game against the Chiefs in the 2018 season. It was an unbelievable contest between Brady and (Patrick) Mahomes, two great quarterbacks,” Gouveia said. “When KC scored to go ahead with 2 minutes to go in the game, the KC fans thought it was over. I turned to some of them and said, ‘We have two minutes, the ball, and Tom Brady. I like our chances.’’’
Brady then drove down the field for the go-ahead touchdown, converting three third-down-and-10 plays.
“It was like watching Michelangelo paint the Sistine Chapel. Magnificent,” Gouveia said. “You always felt your team had a chance when Tom was on the field. One of the greatest competitors of all time.”
Gouveia did have one caveat, though. “I was disappointed in his retirement statement with him not even mentioning New England, the Patriots or his fans here,” he said. “But that doesn’t erase the years of thrills, entertainment, and pure joy he supplied.
“I wish him a very happy retirement and hope he and his family enjoy much health and happiness.”
Following his initial retirement announcement, Brady posted on Instagram: “Thank you Patriots Nation (heart emoji) I’m beyond grateful. Love you all.”
Numerous people posted comments on The Sun Chronicle’s Facebook page about Brady’s bowing out.
“Thanks for the Memories Tom! It was a wildly exciting ride!” wrote Linda Stevens Weston.
Paula Frederick Girvan added, “But no thank u to pats Kraft...Kind of disappointing.”
Other comments were posted in previous days after word leaked out Saturday that Brady was leaning toward retiring.
“18 wins, 1 Giant loss,” Janet Cichon Tavares posted, referring to a near-undefeated 2007 season that ended in a Super Bowl loss to the New York Giants.
Kat Froment called this week’s saga on whether Brady was calling it a career “retiregate.”
Gov. Charlie Baker also tweeted about Brady. “He brought it all and then some for over 20 years. So glad I was alive to see it and so grateful the @Patriots brought him to Foxboro,” Baker said.
Patriots Chairman and CEO Robert Kraft issued a statement saying, “Words cannot describe the feelings I have for Tom Brady, nor adequately express the gratitude my family, the New England Patriots and our fans have for Tom for all he did during his career.
“A generation of football fans have grown up knowing only an NFL in which Tom Brady dominated. He retires with nearly every NFL career passing record, yet the only one that ever mattered to him was the team’s win-loss record. In his 20 years as a starter his teams qualified for the playoffs 19 times. He led his teams to 10 Super Bowls, winning an NFL-record seven championships.
“In a team sport like football, it is rare to see an individual have such a dominant impact on a team’s success. You didn’t have to be a Patriots fan to respect and appreciate his competitiveness, determination and will to win that fueled his success... I have the greatest respect for Tom personally and always will. His humility, coupled with his drive and ambition, truly made him special. I will always feel a close bond to him and will always consider him an extension of my immediate family.”
In response to Kraft’s comments, Brady posted on his Instagram account, “Thank you @patriots and Patriot Nation” with two heart emojis.