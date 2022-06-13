Maybe it’s because the Patriots right down the road in Foxboro have had so much success in the playoffs and the Boston Red Sox have won their share of recent World Series, but the Boston Celtics don’t appear to be generating near the excitement of those other teams in their championship run.
The Celtics faced off Monday night against the Golden State Warriors in Game 5 of the best of 7 NBA Championship Series.
A trio of friends knocking back some beers at Pleasant Street Bar & Grill in Attleboro late Thursday afternoon said they’ve been catching the games when they can.
“It’s awesome, I’m excited for any Boston sports team,” said Justin Rioux of Attleboro. “It’s fun.”
John Kane, also of Attleboro, said he tries to watch the games despite their late starting times, sometimes 9 p.m.
Kane highlighted the success of the Boston teams the past several years. “I think it’s business as usual,” Kane said, adding “it’s not quite like the Patriots.”
“You root for the home team,” said Casey LaBlanc, the third city resident in the group.
The establishment and other area bars reported no crowds when the games are on their TVs, but that may be due to several games starting late during the work week.
“I was hoping it would bring more people in but it hasn’t,” said Nicki Laferriere, a bartender/manager at Pleasant Street Bar. “I think it’s on so late at night and people have to work in the morning.”
There is some buzz at area high schools but a lot of that interest, no surprise, is among basketball players.
“I do believe the boys on our team are following the Celtics playoff run carefully. I definitely am!” North Attleboro High School boys varsity basketball coach Sean Mulkerrins said in an email.
From the coach’s standpoint, the local team has a lot on its side to become champions.
“I personally think they play great team defense and have a roster full of similar parts which helps with their switching man-to-man defense. Offensively, I think it has been great to watch them begin to buy in to Coach Udoka’s approach of sharing the ball and taking great shots,” Mulkerrins said, referring to Celts head coach Ime Udoka. “They are a dangerous team when they are playing smothering team defense and on offense are attacking the paint and sharing the ball.”
Mark Houle, Attleboro High School’s head boys basketball coach, said he’s a lifelong Celtic fan.
“My family and I have been watching and cheering for the Celtics every step of the way,” Houle said in an email. “It’s been a very interesting season for the Celtics. I didn’t expect them to be playing for the NBA championship this year, but they’ve put themselves in position and earned the opportunity to win Banner 18!”
That’s the magic number. The storied Celtics and their archrival Los Angeles Lakers have 17 NBA championships each — the most of any teams in league history.
The Celts can go ahead of the Lakers by defeating the Warriors, who have won championships with their star Steph Curry, widely considered one of the best shooters in NBA history.
The Celtics are a deeper team with two of the brightest young players in the league — Jayson Tatum and Jaylen Brown.
“We’re at our best with our physical and disciplined defense and hitting shots off ball movement,” said Houle, sounding every bit the coach he is. “Lot’s of credit to the players and coaches for making the needed improvements throughout the year. Need to find a way for two more wins! Go Celtics!”
Ryan & Sons sporting goods store in downtown Attleboro has sold some Celtics hats but now most of its business is for school and youth sports teams.
Customers are talking about the Celtics “a little bit, but not like the Bruins or Red Sox,” owner Bob Ryan said. “They’re not quite as popular.”
“That’s great, Ryan said of the team being in the finals, adding he usually watches the games. “I think they’re playing it out, all seven games, to get as much money as they can.”