Area farms and farmers markets are hanging in there in the area despite the ongoing drought.
Flint Farm in Mansfield has endured the rain shortfall to provide its produce, including fruit and vegetables.
“Flint Farm certainly hopes for rain,” owner Mary Lisk said. “However, we do have a watering system for crops.”
The 150-acre farm helps organize the Mansfield Market, a spin-off of the former farmers market, held Saturdays outside town hall.
“The market isn’t affected” by the drought" as it is now Mansfield Market with a variety of vendors and only one other farm,” Lisk said.
Flint Farm has been in town since 1868 and is now run by the sixth generation of the Flint family.
Terri Lawton and her family run the Oake Knoll Farm at the Lawton Family Farm in Foxboro.
“With the drought and other factors causing increasing grocery store prices, our farmstand has been dramatically busier,” Lawton said. “People are more concerned about food security and looking to make connections with farmers to ensure they will be able to find quality food now and this winter. We’ve been selling more beef, yogurt, cheese and milk.”
To promote farmers markets in Massachusetts, Gov. Charlie Baker declared this past week Massachusetts Farmers Market Week.
The agricultural sector continues to also experience drought impacts, including depletion of water sources and less crop yields, and are irrigating on a more consistent basis, state officials said. Recent high temperatures are also affecting crops.
As a result, and to support local farms, consumers are encouraged to purchase fresh fruits, vegetables, and other products at local farm stands and retail stores throughout Massachusetts.
“Farmers markets offer us all with the opportunity to support the Commonwealth’s many farms — big and small, and to meet and engage directly with our farmers and their staff,” Energy and Environmental Affairs Secretary Beth Card said. “That special relationship between farmer and consumer highlights how local food is embedded in the culture of so many communities.”
Farmers markets, officials add, allow the public a chance to learn about the local food supply and how their food is grown and harvested.
“It is the perfect time to be celebrating farmers markets during the height of summer as Massachusetts is currently in the midst of its peak harvest so consumers will find a vast and varied array of fruits, vegetables,” state Department of Agricultural Resources Commissioner John Lebeaux said.
Over 7,200 farms in Massachusetts keep about 491,000 acres of land as open space and produce over $475 million in agricultural goods each year. Massachusetts ranks fifth in the nation for sales with over $100 million annually, which accounts for 21.1% of the state’s total sales of agricultural products — the highest proportion in the country.
There are about 216 summer and fall farmers markets and another 37 winter farmers markets in Massachusetts.
Markets in the Attleboro area include:
ATTLEBORO
The 13th annual Attleboro Farmers Market runs from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. Saturdays until Oct. 22, rain or shine, at O’Connell Field in Capron Park.
The market includes vendors selling fruits and vegetables, baked goods, art, flowers and more.
A full list of vendors and special events for each week can be found at attleborofarmersmarket.com/afm-radio.
Parking is available in the Bushee Street parking lot at Attleboro High School and on Blue Pride Way off Rathbun Willard Drive.
NORTH ATTLEBORO
The North Attleboro Farmers Market runs from 5 to 8 p.m. Wednesdays, rain or shine, through Oct. 12 at Veteran’s Park, in front of town hall, 43 South Washington St. (Route 1A).
More information, including a vendor line-up for each market, can be found at northattleboroughfarmersmarket.com.
FOXBORO
The Foxboro Farmers Market takes place on the town common from 4 to 7 p.m. Thursdays through Sept. 8.
For up-to-date information, visit the market on Facebook at Foxboro Farmers Market on the Common.
MANSFIELD
The town’s farmers market runs from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. Saturdays until Oct. 15 in the town hall parking lot at 6 Park Row.
NORFOLK
Norfolk Farmers Market is held on Town Hill — the town common, Wednesdays until Sept. 28. The hours are 3 to 6 p.m. The grassroots market provides an outlet for local farmers and artisans.