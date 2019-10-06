ATTLEBORO — More than 100 film lovers had a front row seat to the 22nd annual Manhattan Short Film Festival on Friday and Saturday nights, which was held at Bristol Community College and featured two hours of 10 short films from filmmakers around the globe.
Out of the festival’s 1,250 entries, only 10 finalists were selected for the screenings over the weekend, which were held simultaneously across six continents. Each of the 10 shorts qualify for consideration for the 2020 Academy Award nominations.
The short films, which ran upward from 12 minutes, garnered a positive response from the patrons on all levels in terms of quality and emotion. Throughout the screenings in the BCC auditiorum, the reactions of the patrons ranged from laughter, whispers of awe and tears, as well as shocked silence at the conclusion of one particular film, “Debris.”
The subject matter of the films touched on topics such as isolation, bereavement and love against varying backdrops. The desert was key to the plot in “NEFTA Football Club,” set in Tunisia. Meanwhile the action in the “The Match,” took place on a tennis court.
Other symbolic aspects in the films were a car named “Sylvia,” the eponymous title of one short, and, in “At The End Of The World,” there is a video of penguins that two people bond over in a post-apocalyptic future.
It was the 10th time the college has hosted the film festival, which was brought to the attention of BCC’s administrators by former trustee Max Volterra. In the years since BCC has held the screenings, attendance has grown exponentially, as patron Alex Aponte of Attleboro said.
“There’s not enough (film events) in the area,” he said. “This is fantastic.”
One first-time patron, Randy Barish of Foxboro, found the event especially appealing due to his primary interest in independent films.
Barish, who noted that all the films seemed to carry a particular message, picked “This Time Away,” the seventh film screened, as his favorite.
“I identified with (the protagonist) — I thought it was very, very touching,” Barish said of the 14-minute short.
Other universal themes, such as the ability to overcome obstacles as illustrated in “Malou,” resonated with longtime patron Barbara Clark of Attleboro, who said that particular short moved her the most.
Ron Struminski, a member of the BCC Advisory Committee, was also in attendance for the festival and called the quality of the films “outstanding.” Struminski, along with BCC dean Rodney Clark and Kerry Lynch, the director of the college’s Office of Development, also enjoyed highlighting BCC as part of the community’s growth and development in holding such an event.
Struminski noted that the tone of the short films was “more uplifting” than the 2018 festival, saying that he did not find a single patron who was not pleased with what they saw.
“The response has been terrific,” Struminski said.
The winning films of the festival will be announced Monday morning on the film festival’s website.
