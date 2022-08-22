The strange liquid that fell from the sky Monday was a welcome rainfall but not nearly enough to wet below the ground, feed the crops or replenish water supplies.
Almost three-quarters of rain fell by mid-afternoon Monday, according to the Attleboro Water Department.
“Every little bit of rain helps but we need a good soaking rain,” Norfolk Fire Chief Erron Kinney said.
Norfolk firefighters have been fortunate and only had a few small brush fires this season. But they have helped firefighters in other communities with large brush fires.
On Sunday, they helped battle a large brush fire at the Rocky Woods Reservation in Medfield and a stubborn 25-acre blaze in Marlboro as part of a Norfolk County task force of firefighters.
Some area fire chiefs said the extreme drought conditions have dried the ground several inches below the surface where fires can move and burn for days.
Despite the dryness, there haven’t been the extremely large brush fires that have burned in other areas of the state, the chiefs say.
“I’m not complaining,” Mansfield Fire Chief Justin Desrosiers said of the fires.
“The rain definitely helps but it’s really not a lot of rain in the large scheme of things,” Desrosiers said. “The fire danger is still going to be high.”
Residents should still take precautions with burning materials, such as cigarettes, he said.
Last Friday, Attleboro firefighters were called out to a brush fire in woods between County, Tiffany and South Main streets, an area that trains travel through.
Firefighters have been called to the location a few times.
Fire Chief Scott Lachance said on Monday that the cause of the fires remains under investigation but they are believes to be accidental and from natural origins.
He said recently that city firefighters have been out for about a half-dozen small brush fires and mulch fires, but there has also been a 6-acre blaze and a 2-acre fire.
The chief said the rain Monday “will help a little bit, but it’s going to take a lot more rain.”
In North Attleboro earlier this month, a brush fire at the town forest on Plain Street kept firefighters from North Attleboro and Plainville busy for a couple of days.
But the town has, so far, not had to battle many brush fires.
“We’ve been very, very lucky,” North Attleboro Fire Chief Chris Coleman said.
The rainfall Monday, Coleman said, has not been enough.
“I think the rain will just dampen things,” he said. “We need a real heavy rain like a tropical storm type of rain.”
Similarly in Rehoboth, Assistant Fire Chief Mark Haskell said the town has been lucky this season and residents have called immediately if they have seen a fire or smelled smoke.
“Some of the small fires we have had we have been able to get in on them quickly and contain them before they get too big or begin to burn too deep,” Haskell said in an email.
“We have only had one fire where we were called back a couple days later and that’s because the homeowner was diligent and monitoring the fire area looking for flareups,” Haskell said.
The fire official said the rain Monday would not make much of a difference, especially since temperatures are expected to be in the high 80s to low 90s by mid-week.
“What we truly need is a tropical storm that will give us several inches of rain over a couple-day period,” Haskell said. “If we do not get that then a snow-filled winter will be our next best chance.”
Before Monday, only .37 inches of rain has been recorded by the city water department for a month that usually gets slightly over 4 inches.
Rainfall was heavier elsewhere. For instance, 2 inches of rain fell in Plymouth in just 1½ hours, according to the National Weather Service.
In July, according to the Attleboro Water Department, there was less than 2 inches of rain in a month that averages about 3 1/2 inches.
More rain is predicted but hot, sunny weather returns by mid-week, according to the National Weather Service in Norton.
There is a chance of showers and thunderstorms Tuesday and Tuesday night before the weather turns mostly sunny on Wednesday with a high temperature of 87 degrees,
Thursday will be even hotter with a high near 89 degrees.
David Linton may be reached at 508-236-0338.