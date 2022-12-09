Area fire departments have been awarded nearly $145,000 in state grants to buy safety gear such as ballistic vests and helmets, boots, coats and cold water immersion suits.
The grants are part of $5 million awarded to 308 departments across the state from the Firefighter Safety Equipment Grant Program, Gov. Charlie Baker’s office announced Friday.
The program provides local fire departments with a variety of equipment that makes the dangerous job of firefighting safer, the state Fire Marshal’s office said.
It is the third year that funding has been awarded under the program as part of a five-year, $25 million bond bill filed by the administration to support firefighter safety and health in the coming years.
Foxboro will receive $16,292; Mansfield, $18,968; Norfolk, $19,000; North Attleboro, $15,524; Norton, $18,595; Rehoboth, $13,854, Plainville, $12,495; Seekonk, $10,598 and Wrentham, $19,000.
“We ask so much of our firefighters, and no matter how dangerous or difficult the situation, they always do whatever it takes to help,” Baker said in a statement announcing the grants.
“This program is an opportunity to make sure they are properly protected every time they answer a call for help,” Baker said.
Fire departments across the state were able to apply to the grant program for 121 different types of eligible equipment, including ballistic protective clothing, gear washers and dryers, thermal imaging cameras, assorted hand tools and extrication equipment and hazardous gas meters.
In many cases, the purchase of the equipment will help departments attain compliance with Occupational Safety and Health Administration or National Fire Protection Association safety standards.
State Fire Marshall Peter Ostroskey said every time a firefighter goes to work they could be asked to rescue a child from a burning building, clean up a spill of hazardous materials, treat a patient with a contagious medical condition, “or rush into a hostile event to rescue and treat victims.”
“This program is absolutely vital to helping fire departments prepare for the vast array of hazards they face today and making sure that firefighters go home safe after every call,” Ostroskey said.
David Linton may be reached at 508-236-0338.