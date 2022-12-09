MFD Ice Rescue Drill
Wearing cold water immersion suits, Mansfield firefighters practice their ice rescue techniques on Fulton Pond in March 2021.

 MARK STOCKWELL/THE SUN CHRONICLE

Area fire departments have been awarded nearly $145,000 in state grants to buy safety gear such as ballistic vests and helmets, boots, coats and cold water immersion suits.

The grants are part of $5 million awarded to 308 departments across the state from the Firefighter Safety Equipment Grant Program, Gov. Charlie Baker’s office announced Friday.

David Linton may be reached at 508-236-0338.