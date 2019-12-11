A total of $920,000 in state grants have been awarded to 174 fire departments, including several in the Attleboro area, for gear and equipment that will reduce firefighters’ exposure to cancer-causing chemicals on the job.
The Firefighter Turnout Gear Grant program will provide $500,000 for about 3,000 hoods and 3,000 pairs of gloves for firefighters in 144 departments.
Area fire departments receiving those awards are: Norton, $5,400; Plainville, $3,440; Wrentham, $3,108; Norfolk, $2,511; Franklin, $2,480; and Dighton, $2,480.
Also, $420,000 was awarded to 75 departments for washer-extractor equipment to clean firefighting gear after exposure to smoke and other toxic chemicals.
Area fire departments receiving those grants are: North Attleboro, $6,417; Wrentham, $6,417; Seekonk, $4,143; and Dighton, $3,800.
Forty-five fire departments, including Wrentham and Dighton, were successful in applying for both grants.
“These grants will help local departments purchase critical gear to support firefighters as they put themselves in harm’s way to protect the Commonwealth’s communities,” Gov. Charlie Baker said. “Helping to protect them from the physical and occupational hazards of the job is a key way we can show our appreciation for the dedicated service of our first responders.”
“Many fire departments across the Commonwealth are all too familiar with the increased risk of occupational cancers faced by fire service personnel,” Lt. Gov. Karyn Polito added. “These grant awards will support many ongoing cancer prevention initiatives at the local level by reducing the amount of cancer-causing chemicals thousands of firefighters are exposed to in the coming years.”
The Baker-Polito Administration has filed a bond bill which would provide $25 million to continue funding similar grants.
