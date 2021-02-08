All 10 fire departments in The Sun Chronicle readership area will receive nearly $83,000 in grants for child and senior education programs.
The funds are part of nearly $2 million that will be given for S.A.F.E. programs in 239 communities across the state, Gov. Charlie Baker and Lt. Karyn Polito announced Monday.
S.A.F.E. stands for Student Awareness of Fire Education.
Attleboro and Foxboro will each receive $6,380 for the student program and $2,880 for the senior program.
Mansfield, North Attleboro and Norton will receive $5,281 and $2,680, respectively. Plainville, Norfolk, Rehoboth, Seekonk and Wrentham will get $4,692 and $2,480.
Since 1996, the S.A.F.E. program has brought fire education to hundreds of thousands of students across the state, Baker said in a statement.
“This program allows firefighters and teachers to work together to provide fire and life safety education to young people. This collaboration contributed to a major accomplishment. No children died in fires in Massachusetts last year,” Baker said.
The average number of children dying in fires annually has dropped by 78 percent since the S.A.F.E. Program began, according to the state.
For the last six years, the Senior SAFE Program has provided firefighters with the funding to deliver fire safety education to another vulnerable population, according to Baker.
Home visits, smoke and carbon monoxide alarm installations and fire safety presentations at senior centers by firefighters “help older adults develop strategies to stay safe at home for longer,” Polito said.
Young people and senior citizens historically have been at greater risk in house fires. But the risk can be reduced through the awareness programs these grants help to fund, Thomas Turco, secretary of public safety and homeland security, said.
“The fire departments being supported in these public education efforts are increasing the safety of the people in their communities,” State Fire Marshal Peter Ostroskey said.
The grants are provided by the state Executive Office of Public Safety and Security and are administered by the state Department of Fire Services.
