Fire Lt. Ryan Millin SAFE

Plainville Fire Lt. Ryan Millin gives Jackson Elementary School students fire safety tips in 2021.

Attleboro area fire departments will receive almost $64,000 in state grants to fund education programs this fiscal year for students and senior citizens.

The grant money will pay for firefighters to go to schools and teach children about what to do in the event of a fire, and visit senior citizen centers or their homes.

