Attleboro area fire departments will receive almost $64,000 in state grants to fund education programs this fiscal year for students and senior citizens.
The grant money will pay for firefighters to go to schools and teach children about what to do in the event of a fire, and visit senior citizen centers or their homes.
The state Department of Fire Services announced the grants this week, part of $1.9 million allocated to 266 municipal fire departments by the Baker-Polito administration.
The funds are for the SAFE programs operated by area fire departments for years providing safety education that help save lives and reduce injury, according to state and local fire officials.
SAFE stands for student awareness of fire education and senior awareness of fire education.
Attleboro, the largest area fire department, will receive $7,958. Foxboro, Mansfield, North Attleboro and Norton will each receive $6,658 and Norfolk, Plainville, Rehoboth, Seekonk and Wrentham will each receive $5,858.
“For more than 25 years, the SAFE grant program has provided hundreds of thousands of Massachusetts students with fire and life safety lessons that last a lifetime,” Gov. Charlie Baker said in a statement.
The average number of children who die in fires annually has dropped by nearly 80% since the SAFE program began in 1996, and Massachusetts recently went nearly three years without losing a child to fire, according to the state Department of Fire Services.
The Senior SAFE program was started in 2014, funding fire safety education for another vulnerable population, seniors, who face a disproportionate risk of dying in a fire at home.
“The SAFE and Senior SAFE programs bring trained firefighter-educators together with children and older adults to deliver age-appropriate fire and life safety lessons,” state Fire Marshal Peter Ostroskey said in a statement.
“Fire service programs like these,” he said, “are part of the reason Massachusetts is one of the most fire-safe states in the nation, and I’m very glad that more communities than ever applied for this year’s grants.”
The SAFE programs are popular among students and seniors in the area.
Last year, Norton firefighter Kelsey Bisio, one of the SAFE coordinators for her department, was a finalist for the state’s Fire Safety Educator of the Year award.
