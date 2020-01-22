All 10 Attleboro area fire departments are among 235 in the state that will receive a share of $2 million in state grants to fund fire safety programs geared toward children and older adults.
Attleboro will receive $5,663 through a Student Awareness of Fire Education grant and $2,730 for a similar grant for seniors, according to the state Fire Marshal’s office and Gov. Charlie Baker’s office.
Foxboro and Mansfield will receive $4,563 SAFE grants and $2,552 for seniors. North Attleboro and Norton will receive a $4,565 SAFE grant and $2,552 for the senior program.
Plainville, Norfolk, Rehoboth and Seekonk will receive $3,965 in SAFE grants and $2,348 for the senior program. Wrentham will receive a $1,965 SAFE grant and $2,248 for the senior program.
“Since 1995, the SAFE program has brought fire education to hundreds of thousands of students in the Commonwealth,” Baker said in a statement. “This program allows firefighters and teachers to work together to provide fire and life safety education to young people.”
The average number of children dying in fires annually has dropped by 76 percent since the SAFE Program began. The Senior SAFE program is in its sixth year, providing firefighters with the funding to deliver fire safety education to another vulnerable population — seniors.
The senior grants fund home visits, smoke and carbon monoxide alarm installations and fire safety presentations at senior centers by firefighters to help older adults develop strategies to stay safe at home longer.
“The SAFE and Senior SAFE programs are successful because we have trained firefighters who deliver education to children and older adults. The fire departments being supported in these public education efforts are increasing the safety of the people in their communities,” state Fire Marshal Peter Ostroskey said in a statement.
The SAFE Program provides $1.2 million to local fire departments through the state Executive Office of Public Safety and Security. The Senior SAFE program provides $600,000 in grant funds from fees paid by tobacco companies to ensure their products meet the fire safety requirements to be sold in Massachusetts. The programs are administered by the state’s Department of Fire Services.
