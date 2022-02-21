Area fire departments will receive $72,170 in state grants to fund education programs this fiscal year for school children and senior citizens.
The grant money will be pay for firefighters to go to schools and teach children about what to do in the event of a fire, and visit senior citizen centers or their homes.
Attleboro will receive $9,530; Foxboro, Mansfield, North Attleboro and Norton will each receive $8,230; and Norfolk, Plainville, Wrentham and Rehoboth will get $7,430.
The funds are part of $1.8 million in grants to 234 municipal fire departments throughout the state. The Baker-Polito Administration announced the awards last week.
The grants are for Student Awareness of Fire Education, or S.A.F.E., and Senior S.A.F.E. programs.
“The Department of Fire Services’ S.A.F.E. grant program continues to make effective fire safety education available to hundreds of thousands of Massachusetts kids,” Gov. Charlie Baker said in a statement.
“Thanks in part to these grants, Massachusetts has raised a generation of fire-safe families and we are glad to continue those efforts with (the) awards,” Baker said.
The average number of children who die in fires each year has dropped by 78% since the S.A.F.E. Program began -- a decline almost 30% greater than the decline in fire deaths overall, according to the state Fire Marshal’s office.
Fire Marshal Peter Ostroskey said no child has died in a fire in the state since March of 2019.
In light of that success, the state Department of Fire Services eight years ago launched the Senior SAFE Program to provide firefighters with funding to deliver safety education to older adults who face a disproportionate risk of dying in a fire.
The senior program provides older adults with home visits, smoke and carbon monoxide alarm installations and fire safety presentations led by firefighters and service providers, according to local fire officials and the state Fire Marshal’s office.
“The fire departments delivering these safety messages are reducing the risk of fire, injury, and tragedy in cities and towns across the commonwealth,” Ostroskey said in a statement.
He said fire deaths overall continue to decline, a downward trend he attributed in part to programs like S.A.F.E. and Senior SAFE. The programs “are among the reasons Massachusetts is one of the most fire-safe states in the nation,” Ostroskey said.