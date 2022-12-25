State and local fire officials say hard times and cold weather could be a recipe for disaster if residents do not take the proper precautions.
With sub-freezing temperatures over the holiday weekend and lower seasonal temperatures than usual for the start of the week, fire officials say residents should check their smoke and carbon monoxide detectors and make sure heating systems are properly maintained.
“Home heating equipment is the second-leading cause of residential fires, and solid fuel appliances like fireplaces and wood stoves account for a rising percentage over the past five years,” state Fire Marshal Peter Ostroskey said in a statement.
Last year, 43% of all residential heating fires were caused by solid fuel sources, such as woods stoves. That was up from 35% in 2017, according to the state Department of Fire Services.
With the price of heating oil around $5 a gallon, natural gas prices higher and inflation the highest in four decades, fire officials expect more people will turn to alternative heating sources to cut their bills.
“Certainly the alternative fuel sources are responsible for a fair amount of fires. With the price of everything going higher, inflation, and the way things are, it’s always a concern,” Foxboro Fire Chief Mike Kelleher said.
Mansfield Fire Chief Justin Desrosiers agrees.
“When all the prices go up we always see more fires and more injuries, too,” Desrosiers said.
Attleboro Fire Chief Scott Lachance said wood stoves are always a concern, especially older ones installed in older homes which may not have been installed by a licensed person.
“It’s usually a homemade special,” Lachance said.
In addition to wood or pellet stoves, fire officials say they are also concerned about the use of portable space heaters and even kitchen ovens by residents trying to cut their fuel bills.
Portable space heaters should never be used with an extension cord. They should be kept at least three feet away from walls or combustible materials and never left unattended.
Fire officials say they also expect fireplaces to be working overtime and urge residents to have their chimneys inspected and cleaned by a licensed chimney sweep.
When smoke from a fireplace doesn’t entirely escape from the chimney, creosote -- a black, tar-like substance -- can build up and cause a fire, fire officials said.
“We always see chimney fires in the winter. That stuff really builds up,” Kelleher said.
Fireplaces should always be used with a screen on them and the door to a wood stove should always be closed. Fires should be extinguished before going to bed or leaving the house, fire officials said.
Ashes should be disposed of in a metal can with a tight-fitting lid and placed at least 10 feet from a home. Ashes should never be placed in the trash.
Candles create a comfortable atmosphere but fire officials say they are dangerous and should never be left unattended.
Residents should also test their smoke and carbon monoxide detectors regularly to make sure they are working properly and change the batteries every fall and spring.
Smoke alarms should be replaced after 10 years and carbon monoxide alarms after five to seven years, depending on the make and model.
In addition to fire dangers, firefighters say they respond to more carbon monoxide calls each winter due to malfunctioning heating systems or blocked vents.
“Carbon monoxide is the silent killer,” Lachance said, adding that it does not have an odor or color so it escapes detection.
Early detection the devices, such as smoke and carbon monoxide alarms, save lives and keep property damage to a minimum.
State and local fire officials offer the following tips:
To improve efficiency and safety, home furnaces should be inspected and cleaned annually and outside vents should be clear of snow.
Gas leaks can be dangerous, so if there is an odor of rotten eggs inside the house, residents should go outdoors.
Residents should call 911 if smoke or carbon monoxide alarms activate or if they suspect a gas leak
Residents should also have an escape plan in the event of a fire with a designated area to meet outside the home.
Residents with any questions about home heating safety can call their local fire department.
Anyone who needs help to pay the cost of heating their homes can contact their local human services offices for information.
The website heatinghelpMA.org provides information for those in need of heating assistance as well as energy efficiency program information and a link to the department’s online application portal toapply.org/MassLIHEAP.
Assistance is also available through Self Help Inc. in Brockton by calling 508-588-5440 or going to selfhelpinc.org