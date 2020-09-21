Area firefighters just back from wildfire-ravaged Oregon say the were awed and shaken by the devastation they saw, with one recalling it was “like something out of a movie.”
“We’ve all been to brush fires around here and they’ve been an acre or two acres. This is several thousands of acres,” Foxboro firefighter Cory Shepardson said Monday.
Shepardson and three other area firefighters are members of the Massachusetts Task Force 1 urban search and rescue team. The Beverly-based team returned Sunday after spending last week in counties south of Portland, Oregon.
The 25-member team catalogued homes, buildings and vehicles destroyed or damaged by wildfires because firefighters in the state are too busy battling the mammoth blazes.
Shepardson, 39, is a medical specialist for the team, and fortunately, he said, no members were injured while performing their mission.
He said he was in awe of the size of the trees — 200 feet tall and 6 feet wide at the base — that were toppled by the wildfires.
“It’s amazing how some of the homes were not touched and others next door were completely destroyed, burned to the foundation,” Shepardson said. “It humbles you and makes you appreciate what you have.”
Mansfield firefighter Gerry McNamara, 46, a rescue specialist for the team, was also awed by the huge trees toppled by the wildfires and the sight of entire neighborhoods destroyed.
He said the winds that whipped up the fires approached “70 mph and uprooted those trees.”
The number of homes destroyed has risen to 2,267, with 1,556 other structures ruined. Nearly 1 million acres have burned in the state this year and more than 30 people have been killed in wildfires in Oregon, Washington and California.
The scope of the devastation is so large that it is hard for television news cameras to capture it.
“TV just doesn’t do it justice,” McNamara said.
North Attleboro firefighter John Cooper, 51, a technology and communications specialist for the team, said the damage looked “otherworldly” and “like something out of a movie.”
“Out there,” Cooper said, “there was a whole new order of devastation. The fires ran quickly through small communities.”
Cooper said the team members felt badly for the people who lost their homes and all their possessions, some of whom had only 15 minutes to escape the wildfires.
“It was amazing to see their strength,” he said.
Another member of the team, North Attleboro fire Lt. Scott McGuire, 29, a technical information specialist, said, “I talked to one guy who said he only had time to get his truck and his dog and as he was driving away everything was lighting up.”
Despite losing homes and possessions, McGuire said he was amazed how people helped one another and were also offering to help the team.
“You had people who lost everything and they wanted to help us. We said, ‘We’re here to help you,’” McGuire said.
Part of the mission was also looking for people who did not evacuate the area, and McNamara said the team was informed that everyone was accounted for.
The smoke from the wildfires was also incredible, they said.
“It was very smoky for the first couple of days,” McNamara said, before it rained and the skies cleared up.
Shepardson said when they flew into the state on a commercial airliner, the smell of smoke was strong even at 7,000 feet.
The team consists of highly trained firefighters, technical rescue personnel, medical professionals, canine handlers, engineers, physicians and civilians from across New England.
“I’m proud to be a member of the team and do what we did,” Shepardson said.
“It was an honor to get out there and help them,” Cooper said.
McNamara said he was glad the team was able to complete its mission before returning home. “It was quite the experience,” he said.
“It sounds so cliche, but we’re lucky we have the best in the business. It was the epitome of how to adapt and overcome,” McGuire said.
