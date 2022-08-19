Plainville, Seekonk and Rehoboth firefighters were among several fire departments dispatched Friday to help with a five-alarm inferno at a Mattapoisett boatyard.
Plainville Fire Department sent a tanker truck.
Please purchase a subscription to read our premium content. If you have a subscription, please log in or sign up for an account on our website to continue.
|Rate
|Price
|Duration
|1 Month
|$12.99
|for 30 days
|3 Months
|$37.99
|for 90 days
|6 Months
|$76.99
|for 180 days
|1 Year
|$140.99
|for 365 days
Please log in, or sign up for a new account to continue reading.
Thank you for reading! We hope that you continue to enjoy our free content.
Welcome! We hope that you enjoy our free content.
Thank you for reading! On your next view you will be asked to log in to your subscriber account or create an account and subscribepurchase a subscription to continue reading.
Thank you for reading! On your next view you will be asked to log in to your subscriber account or create an account and subscribepurchase a subscription to continue reading.
Thank you for signing in! We hope that you continue to enjoy our free content.
Thank you for reading! We hope that you continue to enjoy our free content.
Thank you for reading! We hope that you continue to enjoy our free content.
Thank you for reading! We hope that you continue to enjoy our free content.
Thank you for reading! We hope that you continue to enjoy our free content.
Thank you for reading! We hope that you continue to enjoy our free content.
Checking back? Since you viewed this item previously you can read it again.
Plainville, Seekonk and Rehoboth firefighters were among several fire departments dispatched Friday to help with a five-alarm inferno at a Mattapoisett boatyard.
Plainville Fire Department sent a tanker truck.
The fire broke out about 3 p.m. and burned several buildings, cars and vessels at a boatyard off Ned’s Point Road. The National Weather Service said on Twitter that its radar had detected “what is most likely a smoke plume” from the fire.
Meanwhile, about the same time, Attleboro, Plainville and Rehoboth firefighters battled a brush fire in woods behind Morse Sand and Gravel Corp. on Tiffany Street, between County and South Main streets.
Firefighters were still extinguishing flames in the area into Friday night.
Attleboro firefighters have battled brush fires in the area near railroad tracks several times this summer.
Trains were told to go slow through the area and firefighters were warned to stand clear of the railroad tracks.
Fire officials say ground conditions are extremely dry with the area classified by the state in critical drought conditions. July and August have seen lower than average rainfall.
The National Weather Service warned Friday of elevated fire risk due to drought and high winds.
Earlier in the afternoon, Attleboro firefighters had to extinguish a mulch fire outside the Olive Garden restaurant in Bristol Place in South Attleboro.
While firefighters were battling the brush fire, North Attleboro and Pawtucket firefighters were assisting with medical emergencies and accidents in the city.
In Mattapoisett, several departments were called to help fight a massive blaze that consumed several buildings, boats and more than a dozen cars.
A heavy, thick plume of black smoke could be seen on the horizon for miles.
Mattapoisett resident Richard Walker, 72, told the Associated Press he was heading out on a motorcycle ride when he spotted the thick black smoke. He drove down to the town beach and shot a brief video. He said he could see it five miles away as he continued on his ride.
“There were flames and billowing black smoke. So much of it,” Walker said. “Thankfully, it looks like a lot of people had their boats out in the harbor. There didn’t seem to be too many in the yard.”
There were people suffering severe burns in the blaze, according to the Fairhaven Firefighters Association.
Information on a cause was not immediately available Friday afternoon.
(Information from the Associated Press was used in this report.)
David Linton may be reached at 508-236-0338.
{{description}}
Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items.