After a busy year hauling hose lines to douse numerous brush fires in 2020, area firefighters are bracing for the start of another brush fire season.
Early spring is usually a busy time because homeowners are rushing to burn before the season ends May 1.
Some departments have recently seen a spike in the number of requests for burning permits. Others have already put out a few brush fires despite a fairly wet ground and only a few dry days with low humidity.
“It only takes a minute for the wind to get a fire moving along in brush and grass,” Norton Deputy Fire Chief Benton Keene said.
Norton firefighters have already responded to a couple of permitted brush fires that spread out of control, Keene said, including one late Friday morning on Buttermilk Way.
Norton fire Capt. Al Fuller said the fire burned about 3/4-acre of a wooded area and took almost two hours to extinguish. He said the homeowner had a burn permit but the blaze got out of control when wind kicked it up.
The previous day, according to Keene, a brush fire that got out of control on North Washington Street scorched a shed.
In Mansfield, there have been a handful of small brush fires this month that have gotten beyond the control of homeowners, Mansfield Fire Chief Justin Desrosiers said.
“People get distracted and walk away and don’t realize a spark can fly out,” Desrosiers said. “Any fire should be attended the entire time.”
Attleboro firefighters extinguished a small brush fire Friday afternoon in the area of Lathrop Drive and Thacher Street before it spread to an old barn.
In order to burn, residents must have a permit from their local fire department. Before starting a fire, residents have to call to make sure open burning is being allowed.
Firefighters check with state officials everyday about weather conditions and air quality before allowing opening burning. Burning is only permitted between 10 a.m. and 4 p.m. and residents should obey restrictions on the permit.
Only brush and leaves can be burned and fires should be kept small and at least 75 feet away from dwellings, fire officials say.
A garden hose should be at the ready and homeowners need to pay attention to wind and changing weather conditions.
After the snow has melted and the ground has started to green there is plenty of dry vegetation and leaves from last year to serve as tinder, according to fire officials.
Low humidity combined with dry, hot and windy conditions make it perfect for brush fires to start and to get out of control, they say.
In 2020, fire departments reported 5,846 brush fires across the state, which was almost double the 2,978 reported in 2019, according to the state Fire Marshal’s office.
There were two civilian injuries, 19 firefighter injuries and an estimated dollar loss of $217,409.
In 2020, there was also a 49 percent increase in unauthorized burning and firefighters had to have owners shut them down or extinguish those that got away from owners, according to the fire marshal’s office.
“Early spring is often when firefighters in New England are busy fighting brush fires. As the season changes, the winds can be strong and unpredictable,” State Fire Marshal Peter Ostroskey said in a statement.
After a wet April last year, May started a five-month period of unusually dry weather with below average rainfall. As a result, many brush and wildland fires kept firefighters busy across the state, according to the fire marshal.
Brush fires are labor intensive and require many firefighters and lots of time to extinguish depending on the size, according to state and local fire officials.
“Once we have a brush fire it can tax our resources,” North Attleboro Fire Chief Chris Coleman said.
In order to cover other emergencies, fire officials say off-duty firefighters or mutual aid from neighboring fire departments may be required to extinguish large brush fires.
Multiple brush fires can also tax a local department which is why prevention is important, according to the fire marshal, who added people should call immediately if a fire gets out of control.
“Winds can fan the flames and fire can spread faster than a person can run,” Ostroskey said.
“Use the utmost caution to prevent injury and damage to your own and your neighbor’s property,” Ostroskey added.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.