CUMBERLAND — Attleboro area firefighters helped at the scene and provided station coverage for a two-alarm fire in Cumberland that heavily damaged a home and displaced several residents early Wednesday morning.
Fire officials attribute the cause of the fire to improper disposal of fireworks.
North Attleboro firefighters helped at the fire scene and Attleboro and Wrentham firefighters covered fire stations in Cumberland.
The fire was reported about 1:25 p.m. at 19 Morning Glory Road, which is near Cumberland Hill.
Firefighters arrived to find heavy fire showing from the front of the house, with a vehicle also on fire and homes on both sides close to the house on fire, Fire Chief Nicholas Anderson said.
A second alarm was called due to the fire conditions and because of a water main break on Route 122 that caused emergency apparatus to detour, the chief said.
Firefighters needed to be rotated because of heat and humidity, Anderson said.
The main house had heavy fire and structural damage.
A house on the right of the home on fire sustained significant heat damage, with vinyl siding melted off, the fire chief said. A home on the other side had heat damage as well.
“Firefighters were able to cool both exposures and kept the fire damage to the initial structure,” Anderson said.
Fire officials learned fireworks were used about 9 p.m. Tuesday, and afterward the fireworks remnants were placed in the area of the fire’s origin.
“Our investigation showed this hot object reached ignition temperature” shortly after 1 a.m., Anderson said. “The vehicle was well involved and caused the occupants to be alerted of the fire.”
Neighbors heard an explosion, which is believed to possibly be car parts or tires, the chief added.
An adult and three children were displaced and assisted by the Red Cross.