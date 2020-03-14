Numerous fire departments, including from Attleboro, North Attleboro and other area fire departments, battled a large mill building fire on the Pawtucket/Central Falls line Saturday.
Several vacant mill buildings off Rand Street that runs through both communities caught fire, which was first reported about 3 a.m. Saturday.
First arriving firefighters found a building fully engulfed in flames, Pawtucket Fire Chief William Sisson said.
Smoke from the massive blaze was reported to have floated over Attleboro and even Rehoboth, and flames were said to be seen from miles away, including from Interstate 95 and 195 near Fall River.
Attleboro police in South Attleboro reported observing an orange glow through trees from the towering flames.
Later heavy black smoke was coming from the buildings as firefighters were getting the fire under control.
Smoke could even be observed from the Kelley Boulevard Bridge North Attleboro.
The heat from the fire was strong enough to be picked up by National Weather Service instruments.
Loud explosions had been heard but they were believed to be from building walls collapsing, officials said.
Strong winds helped to fuel the flames and hampered firefighters.
They were still dousing hot spots mid-afternoon Saturday.
The buildings are near Dexter Street in Central Falls and Londsdale Avenue in Pawtucket
Parts of Rand, Dexter, Barton, Beecher and Weeden streets were shut down and residents evacuated.
About 200 residents living nearby were at least temporarily displaced.
Many of those residents lived in apartments that had electricity and water shut off.
The Red Cross was helping displaced residents.
No injuries were reported, fire and police officials said.
“Thank God nobody’s lost any lives, and nobody has lost their homes,” Pawtucket Mayor Don Grebien said at a joint press conference with Central Falls Mayor James Diossa at Pawtucket City Hall Saturday afternoon.
The fire began in one building and quickly spread to others, authorities said.
The buildings were mostly reduced to rubble, with only some of the structures standing when daylight arrived.
One building formerly housed Paramount Greeting Cards.
The burned buildings are estimated to have totaled about 1 million square feet and are part of a multi-building complex.
A house also was damaged by the fire, fire officials added.
The state fire marshal was helping investigate a cause.
Over 200 firefighters responded to the eight-alarm fire and covered fire stations, including from Plainville and Seekonk.
Fire departments came from as far away as Westerly, R.I.
