Four area firefighters are contributing to the Hurricane Laura relief effort.
Lt. Scott McGuire and John Cooper of North Attleboro and Capt. Marc Goyette of Mansfield are aiding emergency rescue officials in Louisiana as they help people battered by the storm.
Foxboro firefighter Cory Shepardson was not deployed but helped get the state’s relief team ready and assisted in testing them for COVID-19.
The firefighters are members of Massachusetts Task Force 1, one of 28 urban search and rescue teams nationwide established under the authority of the Federal Emergency Management Agency.
The team is made of highly trained firefighters, technical rescue personnel, medical professionals, canine handlers, engineers, physicians and civilians with specialty skills from various cities and departments located throughout New England.
North Attleboro Fire Chief Chris Coleman, a member of the team for 15 years, said they will receive their assignments in Louisiana. “It’s a great team,” Coleman said.
McGuire is a communications specialist and Cooper is a technical information specialist. Goyette, also a member of the team for 15 years, is a medical specialist.
They could be in the stricken area for two to three weeks.
Laura, which packed a top wind speed of 150 mph when it hit Thursday, is the most powerful hurricane to ever strike Louisiana. It surpassed even Katrina, which was a Category 3 storm when it hit in 2005, according to Louisiana Gov. John Bel Edwards.
The hurricane was blamed for at least six deaths, and in the hardest-hit parts of Louisiana, the outlook was grim for evacuated residents eager to come home.
In the storm’s wake, more than 750,000 homes and businesses were without power in Louisiana, Texas and Arkansas, according to poweroutage.us, which tracks utility reports.
In addition to the widespread power outages, the Louisiana Department of Health estimated that more than 220,000 people were without water.
There is no timetable for when the services will be restored. The hurricane’s remnants carried tropical rain and wind across Tennessee and posed new dangers.
Flooding and tornadoes were possible as the storm, now a tropical depression, drifted north. Forecasters warned that the system could strengthen into a tropical storm again upon returning to the Atlantic Ocean this weekend.
President Donald Trump planned to visit the Gulf Coast this weekend to tour the damage.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.