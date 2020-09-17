Area firefighters are part of the Massachusetts Task Force 1 urban search and rescue team now in Oregon to help deal with the ongoing wildfires disaster.
Lt. Scott McGuire and John Cooper of the North Attleboro department, Gerry McNamara of the Mansfield department and Cory Shepardson of the Foxboro department are among 25 members of the team.
McGuire is a technical information specialist, Cooper is a communications specialist, Shepardson is a medical specialist and McNamara is a rescue specialist.
The Beverly-based task force members flew to Portland, Ore., from Boston on Tuesday to hook up with Federal Emergency Management Agency support teams for the expected two-week deployment.
The teams will head to burned-out areas to survey the damage to homes, businesses and critical infrastructure such as fire and police stations, officials said.
Wildfires have scorched nearly 5 million acres in Washington, Oregon and California and at least 34 people have died.
While the task force members are not battling the blazes, the team consists of highly trained firefighters, technical rescue personnel, medical professionals, canine handlers, engineers, physicians and civilians from across New England. They will be surveying wreckage and gathering information crucial to getting communities back up and running.
President Trump has issued an emergency disaster declaration for Oregon, where more than 1,100 homes and nearly 600 other structures have been destroyed.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.