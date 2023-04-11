na brush fire 4-9-23(1)

Smoke from a brush fire Sunday off Wild Acres Road as seen from Route 1 looking south near Elm Street.

 NORTH ATTLEBORO FIRE DEPARTMENT

Area fire officials are preparing for another high fire danger this week as the dry weather persists.

A Red Flag warning was issued Tuesday for the area and much of southern New England as wind gusts of up to 30 mph are predicted with relative humidity below 25 percent.

