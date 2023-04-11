Area fire officials are preparing for another high fire danger this week as the dry weather persists.
A Red Flag warning was issued Tuesday for the area and much of southern New England as wind gusts of up to 30 mph are predicted with relative humidity below 25 percent.
No outdoor burning is permitted.
Area firefighters have been busy battling brush fires, including one in North Attleboro on Easter Sunday that burned about 10 to 12 acres off Wild Acres Road.
On Monday, Rehoboth firefighters said they extinguished brush fires in the area of 285 Winthrop St. (Route 44) and 88 New St. Norfolk firefighters doused a small fire on Needham Street on Saturday.
The fire in North Attleboro was reported about 11:30 a.m. Sunday and was about 1,300 feet deep into the woods, posing a challenge for firefighters because of the distance from any access road, Fire Chief Chris Coleman said.
Clouds of white smoke could be seen billowing in the sky from fire headquarters on Elm Street.
The fire spread quickly and required firefighters from 11 communities to respond and took about seven hours before it was declared extinguished, Coleman said.
A brush task force was activated and firefighters used a portable pump to use water from Falls Pond. Firefighters had to cut several trees on their way in from Milestone Road.
Wrentham and Franklin fire departments along local fire personnel covered other emergencies in town.
As firefighters were leaving the brush fire, they received a 911 call for a porch fire on Morgan Way. The fire started in mulch and spread to the porch, causing minor damage and no injuries, Coleman said.
