If you need a snow shovel, ice melt or scraper to handle what is forecast to be a major snowstorm starting Friday night, you might want to head quickly to an area store.
For those hoping to land a shiny new snowblower, you may already be out of luck.
Supply chain issues are also impacting area businesses that sell such items, and store representatives advise getting them well before a storm hits.
Waiting until the last minute could mean facing a depleted inventory.
Ice melt is already in short supply, though at least two area hardware stores still have the item in stock.
Snowblowers, though, are in such short supply that Crowley’s Power Equipment on Dedham Street (Route 1A) in Norfolk didn’t get any new deliveries of them for this winter.
“We can’t get any new products,” owner Shawn Crowley said. “We weren’t able to get any new products out of the factory this year.”
Instead, the business has been repairing older snowblowers customers bring in.
“People are forced to repair what they have because there’s not a lot of options to buy new,” Crowley said. “Parts, it’s been difficult. We do see a lot of back orders. There’s definitely supply chain issues throughout the industry.”
He estimated repairs are roughly double what they usually are.
Besides supply issues, there’s another reason.
“There are fewer small repair businesses left, and we’re all being inundated with repairs,” Crowley said.
The business has been around for 17 years.
“It certainly has been a busy time with the incoming storm, very steady,” Crowley said. “A lot of last-minute repairs. With the snow amounts forecast, people are starting to panic.”
Meteorologists are predicting from 8 inches to a foot or more of snow by Saturday night but the track of the storm is still being calculated. The nor’easter is expected to pack strong winds, with power failures a possibility.
Crowley expects the supply shortages will also affect spring and summer lawn equipment, including mowers.
“There will be supply chain issues for the foreseeable future,” he said.
At Eastern Supply hardware store on North Main Street in downtown Attleboro, business Wednesday was picking up ahead of the pending storm.
“We’ve been fairly busy but not crazy as years past when storms were rolling through,” Mathew Ladouceur said. “A fair amount of ice melt has been going out the door.”
The store had a couple of pallets of ice melt on hand.
“Usually for us, a couple of days right before the storm it starts to pick up,” Ladouceur said. “People have been coming into the store and I tell them a blizzard’s coming and they say, ‘What?’”
Up at Cataldo’s Paint and Hardware on South Street (Route 1A) in downtown Wrentham, sales were brisk.
“A lot of sleds, shovels, windshield wiper fluid, scrapers,” assistant manager Paul Cataldo said, adding bird seed was also a big seller Wednesday. “No salt or firewood yet” was being bought, he added.
“They still got a few days. I think people will panic closer to Friday,” Cataldo said.
He said he believes the early shoppers are aware of the widespread supply shortages.
“I think people are smarter about getting stuff earlier,” he said, noting sleds sometimes are sold out for February school vacation.
While stock is harder to get, the store has plenty of shovels and two supplies of salt and other winter products.
“Winter-related stuff, it doesn’t seem to be too bad” getting goods in stock, Cataldo said. “We’re having issues, not getting the same brand” or size of items as usual.
He warned residents to be prepared.
“It going to be a big storm,” Cataldo said. “It’s going to be tough.”