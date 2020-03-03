Former Vice President Joe Biden enjoyed a late surge of support on Super Tuesday, including in the Attleboro area, to win the state’s primary and deal a devastating blow to Massachusetts Sen. Elizabeth Warren.
Warren came in third in her home state behind Biden and U.S. Sen. Bernie Sanders, I-Vt.
She did poorly in all the area communities. Attleboro was typical, where she got only 15 percent of the vote compared to 33.8 percent for Biden and 31.4 percent for Sanders.
It was a similar story in North Attleboro, with 37 percent for Biden, 28 percent for Sanders and only 15.5 percent for Warren.
Just days before the primary, polls showed Sanders leading in Massachusetts with Warren close behind, but that changed in the last few days.
Democratic Party officials said an unusually large number of people decided extremely late on who to vote for, and those voters went for Biden.
An NBC exit poll said in all the Super Tuesday states, three out of 10 voters picked a candidate in the last three days.
Biden, who had struggled in earlier primaries, was helped by two fellow moderates, Sen. Amy Klobuchar, D-Minn., and former South Bend, Ind. mayor Pete Buttigieg, dropping out of the race and endorsing him. He also saw a number of other high-ranking officials come to his aid.
North Attleboro Town Councilor Adam Scanlon, for instance, was supporting Buttigieg until he dropped out Sunday.
Scanlon then switched to Biden.
Sanders supporters said the Democratic establishment was rushing to Biden’s side to stop the political progressive from getting the nomination.
Claire Naughton of Foxboro, a member of the Democratic State Committee, said many of the people she was talking to on Facebook said they were torn over who to vote for up until the last minute.
Many of them liked Warren but wanted the candidate they perceived as the strongest opponent to go against President Donald Trump, so they sided with Biden.
Attleboro Democrat Ellen Parker said she likes Warren and Sanders, but she voted for Biden because he is more centrist and therefore more likely to win.
Beating Trump is the most important factor, Parker said.
She said Warren was hurt by the fact that she holds many of the same positions as Sanders, but her message wasn’t as clear and succinct.
Warren hedged when pressed to say how she would fund her health care plan whereas Sanders said Wall Street will pay for it, Parker said.
Maurice Cunningham, a political science professor at University of Massachusetts at Boston, was more blunt about why Warren lost.
“Sexism. One word,” he said.
Several polls showed a large gap between Warren’s support among women and her paltry backing from men.
One poll said only 9 percent of Massachusetts men supported the former Harvard Law School professor.
Turnout was mixed across the Attleboro area. About 34 percent voted in Plainville, but only 21 percent cast ballots in Attleboro.
Trump easily won the Republican primary but had only token opposition from former Massachusetts Gov. William Weld.
