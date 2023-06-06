Farmers markets are starting up again in the area, including some opening Wednesday. Here’s a rundown:
Farmers markets are starting up again in the area, including some opening Wednesday. Here’s a rundown:
The Attleboro Farmers Market will be held from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. Saturdays, June 17 through Oct. 14, at a new location this year: LaSalette Shrine, 947 Park St. (Route 118).
The market will be in the back field in the overflow parking lot.
Each week will have a different set of local vendors, farmers and food trucks, and dogs are allowed. Also, enjoy a hike on the nearby All-Persons Trail at Attleboro Springs.
The market had been operating at Capron Park but was forced to move because of ongoing construction work at the new Attleboro High School.
For more information, visit attleborofarmersmarket.com.
The North Attleboro Farmers Market will run from 5 to 8 p.m. Wednesdays at town hall, 43 South Washington St., starting Wednesday.
The Downtown North Attleboro Collaborative event will include more vendors than previous years, live music, food trucks, kids’ activities, and themed nights, including Christmas in July.
Vendors will offer produce, handcrafted goods and artwork, and more.
Children’s activities will include a scavenger hunt and GaGa Ball Pit game.
For more information, visit northattlborfarmersmarket.com.
Foxboro Farmers Market on the Common runs from 5 to 8 p.m. Thursdays and started last week.
This year’s downtown farmers market will be held from 2 to 6 p.m. Fridays through October on the town common.
Parking along the common on Union and High streets is allowed. You will also find a parking lot across the street at Saint Rocco’s Fairgrounds, at the senior center at Franklin Federated Church and on side streets. Additional handicapped spots have been added on High Street.
Mansfield Farmers Market runs from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. Saturdays, June 24 to Oct. 21 at the town hall parking lot on Park Row.
The town’s farmers market is from 3 to 7 p.m. Wednesdays on Town Hill (the town common) starting this Wednesday and running until Oct. 11.
Hours have been extended and there are additional vendors from last year, as well as a food truck and live music.
For more information and weekly vendors, check out https://www.facebook.com/NorfolkMAFarmersMarket/.
The Wrentham Artisan Market, featuring handmade artisan crafts and food vendors, is held monthly from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Saturdays at the Wrentham American Legion, 592 South St. (Route 1A). The next market is Sunday, July 9. Other dates are Aug. 13, Sept. 10 and Oct. 15.
