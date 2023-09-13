Attleboro Jewelers Closed
Buy Now

A sign on a table at the entrance to Attleboro Jewelers on County Street told customers Wednesday the business will be closed until cleanup from flooding is complete.

 MARK STOCKWELL/THE SUN CHRONICLE

The Attleboro area was under two different tornado warnings late Wednesday afternoon into the early night.

There were images of dark rotating clouds taken in Rhode Island. The National Weather Service believes a tornado may have touched down in the northwest part of the state but planned to send out teams Thursday to confirm that.