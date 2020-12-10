ATTLEBORO — Eight of the 10 towns in The Sun Chronicle area are now in the state’s coronavirus red zone.
That’s up two from last week.
Mansfield and Norton were added to the list this week. The rest include Attleboro, North Attleboro, Plainville, Norfolk, Seekonk and Rehoboth.
Only Foxboro and Wrentham remain out of the red zone, the zone which has the highest incidence of the disease.
Both are in the yellow zone, the zone with the second-highest coronavirus cases. As a whole the region is very red.
It has an average incidence rate of 47.9 cases per day over 14 days per 100,000 population and an average positive test rate of 7.8 percent.
Those numbers are up from 36 and 5.7 last week.
Communities in the red zone have an incidence rate of at least 10 and a positive test rate of at least 5 percent.
Together the 10 communities recorded 914 new cases which is up 397 cases or 76 percent from last week.
It’s the most new cases in a seven-day period for the area so far.
The second most in a seven-day period occurred two weeks ago when 541 cases were recorded in the area.
All told the area has recorded 5,990 cases since the pandemic began in March.
Attleboro had the most new cases this week at 249, an increase of 127 or 104 percent over last week.
That’s the most the city has ever recorded in one week.
Its incidence rate jumped from 39.5 to 53.9, the highest rate it has ever recorded.
Its positive test rate increased from 7.09 percent to 9.24 percent which is also its highest.
There are at least 178 deaths in the region which is four more than last week.
The death rate for the area is 2.97 percent
The death rate has been falling every week because the rate of new cases being added exceeds the rate of new deaths being added.
One month ago the death rate was 4.73 percent.
