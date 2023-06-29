Kidz 4th Fun 07.3.22 3
Buy Now

Hannah Beardsworth of Attleboro rides her decorated bike in last July’s Kidz 4th Fun parade at Poncin-Hewitt Field in Attleboro.

 Dave Demelia/For The Sun Chronicle

Attleboro may not be holding its annual Fourth of July fireworks display this year, but there are a few other holiday activities being held. Here is a rundown:

Attleboro