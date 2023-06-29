Attleboro may not be holding its annual Fourth of July fireworks display this year, but there are a few other holiday activities being held. Here is a rundown:
Attleboro
The annual Kidz 4th Fun event will be held Tuesday, July 4, at the Poncin-Hewitt Recreation Complex, 420 Oak Hill Ave. The fun starts at 9 and runs until 11:30 a.m.
Activities will include family-oriented games, music, food, prizes, and the traditional decorated bike parade, which starts at about 10:15 a.m.
There are also races for children 13 and younger, including the baby crawl, peanut-on-a-spoon, potato sack, Sponge Bob, three-legged, watermelon roll and wheel barrel races. The races for younger children go off first.
There will also be adult versions of most games.
In addition to Nate Adams donating his DJ services, the generosity of local residents, merchants and organizations allow the city to provide complimentary hot dogs, chips and beverages for everyone.
Weather permitting, the sprinklers will be on so don’t forget your bathing suit and towel, remind Attleboro Recreation officials, who are putting on the event.
Foxboro
Patriot Place will put on its annual Patriotic Fireworks Display and Festivities on Thursday, July 6.
From 5 to 8 p.m. there will be live music from local band CarTune Heroes at the Dean College Stage and Whiskey Saints outside the Renaissance Boston Patriot Place Hotel, followed at about 9:15 p.m. by the fireworks display.
Franklin
The town’s Fourth of July events get underway at 6 p.m. Friday with a carnival lasting through Independence Day on the town common. There will also be the following musical lineup: 6 p.m., Criminals & Beauty Queens, 67 Degrees Brewery; Dom Debaggis, La Cantina Winery; and 7 p.m., Duppy Conquerors, town common.
On Saturday, the free Franklin Historical Museum opens at 10 a.m., and the carnival opens on the common at noon, when Ed Peabody performs as part of a blues festival.
More live music will begin at 1:45 p.m with Neal & the Vipers and at 3:30 p.m. with Mikey Junior.
Also, at 4 p.m., Kymberlee O’Brien Trio will perform at La Cantina Winery, at 5:15 p.m. Mike Crandall will hit the town common stage, followed at 7 p.m. by Bruce Katz, and 8:45 p.m. by Sugar Ray & the Bluetones.
The fireworks go off at 10 p.m. Saturday at the high school.
On Sunday, the carnival again opens at noon on the common, with music by Padula Trio Plus One.
The museum again will be open at 1 p.m., with Attleboro School of Rock playing at 2 p.m. on the common, followed at 4 p.m. by The Zajac Brothers Band and at 7 p.m. by Neon Wave.
On Monday, at 8 a.m. a Stars & Stripes Scavenger Hunt is taking place at the library.
The carnival opens at 2 p.m. on the common, where at 7 p.m. Backyard Swagger plays live music.
Tuesday, July 4, the carnival opens at noon on the common, when Matt Zajac plays, followed at 1 p.m. by Jamie Barrett, at 2:30 p.m. by Hot Acoustics, and at 4:30 p.m. by Jesse Liam Band.