Veterans Day activities and events get underway this week in area communities, and while most are taking place on Friday’s holiday, others are slated for earlier this week and next weekend.
Here’s a roundup:
ATTLEBORO
Veterans Day ceremonies will take place at 10 a.m. Friday at the Veterans Memorial Pavilion in South Attleboro Veterans Memorial Playground at Lee’s Pond on Washington Street.
The guest speaker will be Tanya Rioux, the wife of a veteran who had numerous combat deployments, Veterans Agent Ben Quelle said.
Veterans will post the colors, present all service flags and fire a rifle salute. The Attleboro High School Chorus and the Brennan Middle School Chorus will perform.
And at 11 a.m. Sunday, Nov. 13, there will be a ceremony at the Johnson-Morin Memorial on Mill Street. The Johnson family will be awarded the Liberty Medal to honor their family member who was killed in World War II.
Events leading up to Veterans Day include: Veterans Monday met with students at Coelho Middle School in South Attleboro to talk about proper flag etiquette; there will be flag raising ceremony Tuesday at DaySpring Christian Academy at 1052 Newport Ave.; a breakfast for veterans is being held at 9 a.m. Wednesday at the Good News Bible Church on West Street; and Thursday there will be a flag raising at Brennan Middle School and at Wamsutta Middle School.
Also, the South Attleboro Lions Club is hosting a clam boil Friday, with a 6 p.m. social hour and the boil at 7 p.m. at the South Seekonk Gun Club in Rehoboth. Cost is $30 for veterans, $35 for others. Call 401-556-9631 for tickets.
NORTH ATTLEBORO
The North Attleboro/Plainville Veterans Day Ceremony is set for 11 a.m. Friday at the Community School, 45 South Washington St.
Preceding the ceremony, The Capt. Kyle R. Van De Giesen Memorial Award Fund will be hosting a breakfast to honor local veterans from 8:30 to 10:30 a.m. at the Bristol Masonic Lodge, 46 South Washington St.
FOXBORO
A Silver Star recipient and a national recording group will be on hand for a special Veterans Day event at 11 a.m. Friday in the high school auditorium.
First Sgt. Retired Jonathan Hill, who was awarded a Silver Star for his heroism at the Battle of Kamdesh at Outpost Keating in Afghanistan, will be the keynote speaker, while recording group American Bombshells will perform.
Hill, 50, of Covington, Ga., was on active duty with the Army from 1992 to 2013. He was deployed to numerous training, peacekeeping, and combat operations in foreign countries such as Germany, Kuwait, Bosnia, Croatia, Iraq, and Afghanistan. He was medically retired in April 2013 after 21 years of active-duty service and is an advocate for those suffering from PTSD and substance disorders
The vocal trio American Bombshells, billed as a modern twist on the Andrews Sisters, performs annually for more than 500,000 troops and Americans and has been featured on the “Today” show, “Fox & Friends” and CNN.
MANSFIELD
A parade starts at 10 a.m. from the North Common next to the commuter rail station, proceeding up Main Street to the South Common for a service at 10:30 a.m.
To participate in the parade, contact Veterans Agent Mike Raymond at 508-851-6411 or mraymond@mansfieldma.com.
The Congregational Church of Mansfield hosted its 17th annual Veterans Appreciation Luncheon Sunday. The event included a flag ceremony led by a local Boy Scout troop and music program.
NORFOLK
No events
NORTON
The Veterans Day Parade is set to start at 10 a.m. Friday.
The parade, featuring Boy and Girl Scouts and others, will start at the Yelle School parking lot at 64 West Main St. (Route 123) and proceed east on West Main to the veterans monument at the corner of Pine and Main streets for a brief ceremony. The parade, led by marshal and select board member Michael Toole, will then head to the town common for continued ceremonies.
In the event of inclement weather the ceremonies will be held inside the school gym. All military personal are welcome to march or ride on the veterans float. RSVP Norton Veterans Council Chairman Gary Cameron at 508-265-0442 or email toppatsfan@comcast.net.
The annual Norton Veterans Appreciation Luncheon is scheduled for noon Thursday at the VFW Post No. 8049. Horizon Beverage again is sponsoring the event. RSVP was by Nov. 1.
Glen Dusablon from the Veterans Memorial Museum in Woonsocket will present a program about the Home Front during World War II at 2 p.m. Sunday at the Norton Historical Society, 18 West Main St. (Route 123).
The 7th Annual “Circle of Flags” 5K Fun Run /Walk was held Sunday morning in memory of Debbie Cameron and in honor of all those who served. All proceeds benefited the Circle of Flags that Cameron created.
PLAINVILLE
From 400 to 500 flags in a “Salute to Service” flag garden will decorate the lawn in front of the historical commission’s headquarters, the historic Humphrey House — the town museum — at 136 South St.
The flags will represent soldiers with ties to Plainville who served in the Civil War, Spanish-American War, World War I, World War II and, new this year, the Korean War and the Vietnam War.
Volunteers are needed to help attach mini flags decorated by Plainville children that feature the names of the town’s military heroes to cemetery-size flags, starting at 10:30 a.m. Wednesday. Volunteers are also needed to help remove and store the flags Nov. 30. To volunteer, email phc@plainville.ma.us.
The North Attleboro/Plainville Veterans Day Ceremony is set for 11 a.m. Friday at the Community School, 45 South Washington St., North Attleboro.
Preceding the ceremony, The Capt. Kyle R. Van De Giesen Memorial Award Fund will be hosting a breakfast to honor local veterans 8:30 to 10:30 a.m. at the Bristol Masonic Lodge, 46 South Washington St.
REHOBOTH
A ceremony will be held at 11 a.m. Friday at the Rehoboth Veterans Cenotaph on the corner of Route 44 and Danforth Street, followed by the placing of a wreath at the Rehoboth Veterans Memorial gazebo on Redway Plain.
A free luncheon will be held in the afternoon at the American Legion Post 302 for local veterans. RSVP by Tuesday night at 315-415-2277. The event is being sponsored by Rehoboth People Have a Heart.
SEEKONK
Seekonk’s 2nd Annual Veterans Day rolling parade kicks off at 10 a.m. Friday.
The Seekonk Veterans Council invites all veterans to participate with a parade of cars, motorcycles and military vehicles.
The parade route starts at Briarwood Plaza off County Street and ends at the Seekonk Veterans Memorial Park.
The annual Veterans Day luncheon is taking place at 11 a.m. Wednesday at the senior center on Arcade Avenue. There will also be a performance by the Navy Band Northeast jazz combo out of Newport, R.I. Free for vets, $2 for other residents, $4 for nonresidents. Register with Seekonk Human Services at 508-336-8772.
WRENTHAM
A Veterans Day ceremony is set for 11 a.m. Friday on the town common.
Following the ceremony, American Legion Post 225, 592 South St., will be hosting lunch in honor of veterans past and present.