Two popular area holiday toy drives — Attleboro-based Christmas is for Kids and the Mansfield-based West Side Benevolent Society — are underway.
Each year Christmas is for Kids has provided gifts for about 1,000 children in Attleboro, North Attleboro, Plainville, Norton, Seekonk and Rehoboth.
“We have been hard at work starting to match children’s wishes to donors while creating a safe space for volunteers to return to the drop-off center,” organizer Kelly Fox said. “We expect that we could fill more than 1,000 bags for children in need this year.
“One of the fun parts of Christmas is for Kids is having donors visit us, tour the building, and chat with the elves while we work. Unfortunately, maximum occupancy restrictions due to the virus will not allow us to have anyone except volunteers in the building this year.”
The drop-off center is in the former middle school/high school at 135 County St.
“This year, we have set up contact-less drop-off,” Fox said.
Donors are asked to drive up to Door D, which faces Prospect Street.
If you are matched to a child with specific gifts, you are asked to put each child’s gifts in separate bags and label the bag with the child’s number. Also, have an estimate of the value in each bag, which the organization needs for tax purposes, said Fox, who is a financial consultant.
“In order to keep social distancing, we ask that you stay in your car and pop the trunk,” Fox said. “We plan to have volunteers outside to accept the donations and we will leave the tax receipt in your trunk for you.”
The phones are open at the drop-off center from 5 to 8 p.m. Monday through Friday through Dec. 4 and from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. Saturdays, Nov. 21 and Dec. 5. The number is 508-226-0911.
The center will be closed Thanksgiving weekend.
For more info, go to www.councilforchildren.org. Any questions, email Fox at kelly@councilforchildren.org.
As for the West Side Benevolent Society, it serves children in Mansfield and dates to 1890.
The society’s list of children in need of gifts this holiday season can be found on The Sun Chronicle website at https://bit.ly/west_side_christmas_list.
Not all children available for “adoption” were able to be included. To inquire regarding additional children, call the Adoption Line at 508-918-3495.
You may also help fill holiday requests by donating gift cards for the families. Some options are Kohl’s, Target, Dunkin, Walmart, Game Stop or Best Buy.
All gift items should be new and unwrapped. Include gift receipts if possible. Label all of your purchases with the child number but don’t use permanent stickers or markers on boxes.
Drop off purchases by Friday, Dec. 4, at Barrows Insurance Agency, 215 North Main St., Mansfield from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. Monday through Friday and 9 a.m. to noon Saturday. The business will be closed Friday, Nov. 27.
