Home for Sale
File photo

Home sales in Massachusetts continued to decline last month, a trend mirrored in the local real estate market, according to a report from The Warren Group.

Last month, there were 5,732 single-family home sales in Massachusetts, a 9.9 percent decrease from August 2021 when there were 6,363 transactions. Meanwhile, the median single-family sale price increased 5.6 percent to $565,000, up from $535,000 in August 2021.

