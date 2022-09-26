Home sales in Massachusetts continued to decline last month, a trend mirrored in the local real estate market, according to a report from The Warren Group.
Last month, there were 5,732 single-family home sales in Massachusetts, a 9.9 percent decrease from August 2021 when there were 6,363 transactions. Meanwhile, the median single-family sale price increased 5.6 percent to $565,000, up from $535,000 in August 2021.
It was a new all-time high for the month of August and continues and extends a trend that the Warren Group reported for July.
August sales also declined or were flat in eight of the 10 communities in The Sun Chronicle circulation area compared to August of last year, according to the Warren Group. The number of homes sold in the first eight months of 2022 were also off in most communities compared to the same period last year. But, as was the case with the state as a whole, prices largely continued to creep up.
“This is the fewest single-family home sales we’ve seen in the month of August since 2014,” said Tim Warren, CEO of The Warren Group, which tracks real estate sales and mortgages across the state. “Interest rates are rising, and the number of homes for sale is falling, which are two of the biggest factors that contributed to the decline. Add concerns about inflation, declines in the stock market, and a weak economy and consumer confidence is taking a hit.”
Warren said he expects to see the sales of single-family homes continue to fall through 2022.
Year to date, there have been 35,636 single-family home sales in Massachusetts, an 11.3 percent decrease from the first eight months of 2021. Meanwhile, the year-to-date median single family home price increased 7.8 percent to $555,000.
Condominium sales numbers also took a hit in August across the state.
There were 2,298 sales in August 2022 compared to 2,803 in August 2021 — an 18% decrease. Meanwhile, the median sale price increased 2.1% on to $480,000, a new high for the month of August.
The National Association of Realtors says housing affordability is at a 33-year low and existing-home sales have continued to soften nationwide, falling 20.9% year over year. The association says the decrease in demand causes homebuilders to slow construction projects.
“While inflation continues to be a major concern for those looking to enter the market, I am hopeful that it will begin to decline,” Dawn Ruffini, 2022 president of the Foxboro-based Massachusetts Association of Realtors, said of the August figures. “As inflation rates decline, we will begin to see more entrants into the market and a shift in a buyer-friendly direction.”
In Attleboro, there were 43 single-family homes sold last month, down from 46 in August of last year. The median price of a single-family home in the city was up 16% to $490,000.
In North Attelboro, sales were flat year-to-year at 37 for the month. Year-to-date sales, however showed more of a slowdown, a 22% decline to 163 homes sold this year so far. The median price of a home was $500,000 in August, the Warren Group reported.
Plainville saw the sharpest drop in sales from 18 in August 2021 to just eight last month, a drop of 55%. But median prices were off slightly, too, down 1.3% to $533,000.
Seekonk, where sales were basically flat for the month (13 last year compared to 14 this year), was the place for house hunting bargains last month with a median sale price of $470,000, the lowest in the area. That was still up 10.6% from last year.
Foxboro was one of the few communities to see August sales rise, if only slightly, from 15 to 19 homes sold. (Year-to-date sales were down, though, by just over 14% to 109.) Further bucking the statewide trend, the median price of those homes was down slightly, 2.6%, to $613,500.
Norfolk, where sales fell from 19 to 18 in August, remained the priciest home market in the area with a median sale of $741,000, down 4.3% from last year for the same month. The year-to-date median sale price of $773,000 was up just over 14% compared to the same eight-month period in 2021.
