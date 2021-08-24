Due to the rise in coronavirus cases in Rhode Island, the visitation policy has been modified at hospitals where Attleboro area patients are frequently sent.
Rhode Island Hospital and Hasbro Children’s Hospital in Providence will now allow fewer family members or escorts in the emergency department during the intake phase, the hospital network Lifespan announced Tuesday.
Patients in most settings will be allowed one visitor at a time and up to a limit of two different people for the duration of the stay.
No outside food will be permitted inside the hospitals but the hospital cafeterias will remain open to visitors.
All visitors must be at least 18 and wear a mask. Those with symptoms of COVID-19 will not be allowed into the hospitals, even if they have been vaccinated.
Rhode Island Hospital is the nearest trauma center to the Attleboro area and where most accident victims are taken by ambulance.
Other visitor policies have not changed.
Visitation exceptions will continue to be made for end-of-life care and accommodations will be made for patients with disabilities who need a support person.
Hasbro Children’s Hospital patients may have two visitors bedside between 8 a.m. to 6 p.m. and one between 6 p.m. and 8 a.m.
The hospitals encourage the use of smartphones and tablets to communicate with patients instead of in-person visits whenever possible. Lifespan said it can provide devices to use for virtual visits for patients who don’t have them.
Last month, Sturdy Memorial Hospital changed its visitation policy to allow more than one visitor a day but only one at a time from 1 p.m. to 8 p.m. Masks must be worn when a hospital employee enters the room and social distancing practices are still being followed. Visitors must be 18 or older and remain in the patient’s room.
All visitors are screened at the hospital and no one who has COVID symptoms or has visited a high-risk state in the last 10 days will be allowed inside the hospital.
Visitors will not be allowed to gather in waiting areas and no food and drinks can be brought into the hospital or consumed while visiting a patient. The cafeteria is not yet open to the public, according to the hospital.
Visitors are not allowed for COVID patients or those under investigation for COVID except for end-of-life patients, according to the hospital.
