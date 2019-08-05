Becky LaPlume and her family were watching an approaching storm from their screened-in porch late Sunday afternoon in Attleboro when they heard what she said sounded like a "huge explosion and roaring noise."
Her husband told everyone to get into the basement just as a downburst of wind and heavy, sideways rain hit the side streets off Park Street (Route 118) near Handy Street.
When the storm passed a few minutes later and they emerged from their basement, it looked like a bomb had hit the area of Dorrance Street where they live.
A strange quiet covered the neighborhood and a tree had fallen on their pool and tree fort. A neighbor had a tree on her roof. About a half-dozen other city homes were also struck by trees.
Interviewed Monday, LaPlume said her family and others went around the neighborhood making sure residents were safe. Then her husband hitched up the generator and they had a little party in their driveway, grilling burgers and watching a tree company expertly remove the tree from her neighbor's roof.
"I can't even believe it. No one got hurt, thankfully," LaPlume said.
The storm left such a path of destruction neighbors wondered if a tornado had struck. But, just up Park Street toward downtown Attleboro, there was no sign of a storm.
Mayor Paul Heroux and others posted photographs of toppled trees and flooded streets on Facebook.
Heroux said Monday hundreds of trees had fallen and about 2,420 homes were left without power.
The mayor said the city Park and Forestry Department worked until 1:30 a.m. clearing roads of trees and branches and then returned to the work in the morning.
National Grid, he said, responded immediately and worked all night. By noon Monday there were dozens of National Grid trucks on the side streets off of Park Street near Handy Street.
"Luckily no one got hurt," Heroux said of the storm.
The storm also hit LaSalette Shrine off Park Street. Several trees were downed, some with the famed holiday lights still on them.
"I can't tell how many trees came down, but huge, huge big trees, maples mostly, some oak," said the Rev. Ted Brown, the shrine's director, adding that he could hear chainsaws at work while talking to a reporter. "We have a couple of dead pine trees, but did they come down? No."
Two trees came down on the Rosary Pond.
One building may have been hit by a tree. "We don't think it's serious at this point," Brown said.
Fortunately when the storm hit, there were few people at the shrine, which an hour earlier had wrapped up a popular horse event and a healing service.
Gretchen Robinson of Attleboro was visiting her husband at Life Care Center of Attleboro on Park Street, right down the street from LaSalette, when the storm hit.
"(It) came through and tore down trees," she said in an email to The Sun Chronicle. "One went down next to the building and one on Park Street hit a house. The street was closed. Branches down everywhere.
"The storm came across the wide open parking lots of LaSalette with no impediment and the Life Care got the full force of it....very localized. As I drove home toward the city center, there was little damage and no dropped limbs or branches."
The storm also plowed through North Attleboro, Rehoboth and Dighton, with many trees and utility wires knocked down.
Nearly 1,900 customers were reported without electricity in North Attleboro.
In Rehoboth, a tree was reported to have fallen on a house and car on Fairview Avenue, and several trees were reported on roads, including at least three on County Street.
Alan Dunham of the National Weather Service in Norton said small sections of Attleboro, North Attleboro, Rehoboth and Dighton had experienced a summer thunderstorm with "downbursts."
A downburst is when "a rush of air comes down and hits the ground and spreads out," he said.
Often the damage is so severe or extensive, it resembles damage from a tornado.
Microbursts and macrobursts are downbursts at very small and larger scales, respectively, and meteorologists believe it was a microburst that struck, as Heroux and residents had speculated Sunday.
A microburst is a downburst that spans a distance less than 2 1/2 miles in diameter, can last for five to 15 minutes and carries wind speeds in excess of 160 mph, according to the National Weather Service.
Downbursts that span greater than 2 1/2 miles in radius are called macrobursts and can last for half an hour and produce wind speeds in excess of 130 mph.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.