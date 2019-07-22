ATTLEBORO — This Thursday, the Attleboro Area Industrial Museum will be displaying the NASA Commemorative Space Program medals made by the L.G. Balfour Co. The medals feature the Apollo and Gemini programs.
The display is part of the museum’s ongoing Thursday Night at the Museum promotion, where the museum, located at 42 Union St., stays open from 4 to 8 p.m. for special programming. Admission is free.
Visitors can also check out the museum’s temporary Frank Sawyer exhibit. Sawyer was a skilled mechanic and carpenter, despite having a brain tumor at age 9 that left him blind.
One of his projects was rebuilding the waterwheel of the historic Nathaniel Thomas Mill in Hanson. Several of his woodworking pieces will be on display.
Additionally visitors can pick up Passport to History passports for 2019. This year’s program has been expanded to 15 venues in the “Old Colony,” including the Industrial Museum.
More info: Call 508-222-3918, email info@industrialmuseum.com, go to Facebook-Attleboro Area Industrial Museum, or visit www.industrialmuseum.com.
