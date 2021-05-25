After a few months of ups and downs, the unemployment rates in area towns are slowly dropping back to near pre-pandemic levels.
According to figures released by the state on Tuesday, jobless rates in all 10 of the communities covered by The Sun Chronicle were below 6 percent for the first time since Massachusetts imposed emergency lockdown restriction on business and industry just over a year ago.
Area communities were actually doing better than the state as a whole.
The state’s unemployment rate fell slightly to 6.5% in April, the Massachusetts Executive Office of Labor and Workforce Development announced Friday.
The April unemployment rate was 0.4 percentage points higher than the national rate of 6.1% reported by the Bureau of Labor Statistics.
Attleboro, the area community with the largest share of the labor force, nearly 25,000, saw its jobless percentage fall from 6% in March of this year to 5.4% last month. A year ago, the unemployment rate had jumped to 20%, the highest in the area, as the state restrictions started to take hold.
Norton’s jobless rate dropped the least last month, from 5.9% to 5.6% to stick at the highest in the area. North Attleboro’s rate went from 5.6% to 5.2%, the smallest percentage change among area communities. But a marked improvement compared to the local rate off 18.8% a year ago. Foxboro’s rate dropped more than a full percentage point to 4.9%. Norfolk had the area’s lowest jobless number at 3.8% , down a percentage point from the month before.
The Bureau of Labor Statistics’ preliminary job estimates indicate Massachusetts gained 5,100 jobs in April. That follows last month’s revised gain of 14,800 jobs.
From April 2020 to April 2021, Massachusetts has gained an estimated 392,300 jobs.
The leisure and hospitality sector saw the largest gain of 119,600 jobs, followed by trade, transportation and utilities, with 88,500 jobs added over the year.
Information from the Associated Press was used in this story.
