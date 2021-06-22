Unemployment numbers remained steady across the area in May while the state’s jobless rates dipped a bit.
Nevertheless, the local figures painted a brighter picture than Massachusetts’ overall performance.
Unemployment rates barely budged in the 10 communities covered by The Sun Chronicle compared to April, according to figures from the state Department of Unemployment Assistance.
Attleboro, the area’s largest community, saw its numbers tick up slightly to 5.7% from 5.4% in April, the highest in the area. That’s still a world of difference from the May 2020 rate of 17.8% during the height of the pandemic when the state ordered many businesses to close.
All area communities saw rates well below the double-digit figures of a year ago.
Norfolk showed the largest hike in the jobless rate since last month, going from 3.8% in April to 4.5% in May. As one of the area’s smaller town’s however, that percentage only represented about 38 additional persons claiming unemployment, and it was still the area’s lowest jobless rate.
Statewide, the state’s total unemployment rate was down .3% in May to 6.1%, following a revision to the April unemployment rate of 6.4%, the Executive Office of Labor and Workforce Development announced on Friday. That’s still .3% higher than the national rate of 5.8% reported by the Bureau of Labor Statistics.
The bureau’s preliminary job estimates indicate Massachusetts gained 9,200 jobs in May. This follows April’s revised gain of 10,200 jobs. Over the month, leisure and hospitality once again had the largest gains with 3,200 jobs added, followed by education and health services, adding 2,400 jobs. Since December 2020, Massachusetts has gained 91,800 jobs.
From May 2020 to May 2021, BLS estimates Massachusetts gained 357,700 jobs. Education and health services gained the most, adding 50,600, followed by leisure and hospitality, adding 43,400.
