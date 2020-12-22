What had been a hopeful trend of declining unemployment numbers appeared to level off in much of the area in November.
Jobless rates that had been falling by several points at a clip through much of the fall slowed or stagnated in some area communities, according to figures released by the state on Tuesday.
Last month, the state ordered new restrictions and curfews for some businesses, which may have affected the employment recovery.
And that was before the state rolled back its reopening to Phase 3, Step 1 earlier in December, leading to fresh restrictions on some businesses.
In Attleboro, the picture was fairly bright, with the unemployment rate at 5.9 percent for the month, down from 6.6 percent in October. But that 6.6 percent figure had been a much sharper drop from 9.3 percent in September, according to figures from the state’s Executive Office of Labor and Workforce Development. The figure in the pre-pandemic month of November 2019 was 2.6 percent.
North Attleboro saw a slight drop in unemployment, 5.8 from 6.1 percent in October.
Mansfield, which had one of the lowest rates in the area a year ago, 1.8 percent, saw its numbers tick down just eight-tenths of a point, from 5.8 to 5.0.
In Rehoboth, the jobless rate was stuck at 4.6 percent, the same as last month. The year-ago figure was 2 percent.
Foxboro saw a decline in the jobless rate of only a tenth of a percent from the previous month, 6.2 to 6.1 percent and in Norfolk the difference was the same, 5.7 to 5.6 percent.
Still, the new numbers were a vast improvement over figures from the summer which had crept in to the mid-teens in many towns.
Statewide, Massachusetts’ jobless rate fell to 6.7 percent, the same as the national average.
That was a drop of 0.7 percentage points in the state from October and down from a high of 17.7 percent in June.
The state estimated it added 12,200 jobs in November. But the coronavirus pandemic has still hit the local economy hard, with an estimated 337,900 jobs lost since November 2019.
The data shows 241,100 were unemployed in Massachusetts this November.
