The local employment picture continued to brighten in September as area communities’ jobless rates fell for the third month in a row, following a statewide trend.
But there were indications the jobs recovery could be slowing down.
For the first time since employment numbers cratered in April — the first full month of layoffs spawned by the state’s coronavirus pandemic shutdown — jobless rates were below 10 percent in all 10 of the communities served by The Sun Chronicle.
Attleboro, the largest of them, still had the highest unemployment rate in September at 9.1 percent, according to figures released Tuesday by the state’s Executive Office of Labor and Workforce Development. But that was down from 11.3 percent in August, and at 2.2 percentage points it’s the sharpest drop in the area. It’s also less than half of what the city’s jobless percentage was at the height of the shutdown.
Still, it stands in grim contrast to the pre-coronavirus figures of a year ago, when the city’s jobless rate stood at 2.8 for September 2019 and every other community’s rate was even lower.
North Attleboro’s rate dropped from 10.5 in August to 8.9 in September and Foxboro also saw a decline to 9 percent in September from 10.4 in the prior month. Rehoboth had the lowest unemployment figures in the area at 6.9 percent, down from 8.4 the month before.
Massachusetts’ overall unemployment rate dropped into single digits in September as well, the lowest it has been since March. The 9.6 percent rate is 1.8 percentage points below the revised August rate of 11.4 percent, state officials said Friday.
That’s still worse than the nationwide unemployment rate of 7.9 percent for September.
And news on the unemployment front was not all good.
Friday’s report showed signs that the recovery is beginning to slow down. Massachusetts employers added just 36,900 jobs in September, state officials reported, down from 62,500 in August.
According to the U.S. Department of Labor, for the week ending Oct. 9, 39,000 Massachusetts residents applied for unemployment benefits, the highest number since June.
WalletHub, a personal finance website, rated Massachusetts’ recovery as the fourth-worst in the nation with the sixth-highest unemployment rate in the country.
