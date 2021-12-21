Unemployment rates in the area appear stuck in neutral, according to state figures released Tuesday.
The figures did, however, show jobless rates for all 10 communities covered by The Sun Chronicle below 5% in November, something not seen since the days before the March 2020 pandemic shutdown and better than the rate for Massachusetts overall.
Rates that have fluctuated only slightly over the last few months — even as the national and state jobs numbers occasionally baffled economists — finally appeared to be heading downward generally.
Foxboro with a rate of 4.8% and Mansfield with 4.7% were outliers in this month’s report, showing increases in their jobless figures, although only by a few tenths of a percent. Foxboro’s unemployment rate, up from 4.7% the month before, was the highest in the area.
North Attleboro’s rate of 4.6% was unchanged from October.
In Attleboro, the area’s largest community with the largest workforce, the unemployment rate fell from 5% to 4.7%. By comparison, a year ago in November, the rate was 7.3% as the area was still dealing with the pandemic shutdown’s fallout.
Norton saw the lowest unemployment rate in the area at 3.9%, recalling a return to the pre-pandemic days when numbers hovering around that figure were the norm throughout the region.
Workforce participation — defined by the state as people actually working and those seeking work — was up in most area communities as well.
Statewide, employers added 16,800 jobs in November as the unemployment rose to 5.4%, labor officials announced Friday.
That increase was less than October’s revised figure of 26,400 positions. Since May 2020, employers in Massachusetts have replaced about 79% of the jobs lost in the COVID-19 emergency.
