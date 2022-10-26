job fair
Patriot Place in Foxboro advertises for job seekers in May 2021.

 Paul Connors / The Sun Chronicle

Jobless rates across the area dipped slightly last month, but while the changes were small, they still put most towns back in percentages not seen since pre-pandemic days.

Of the 10 communities in the Sun Chronicle coverage area, only Attleboro’s unemployment rate remained above 3%, according to figures released Tuesday by the state Executive Office of Labor and Workforce Development.

Attleboro area unemployment rates

Community Sept. 2022 Aug. 2022 Sept. 2021
Attleboro 3.5 3.9 4.6
Foxboro 2.8 2.7 4.9
Mansfield 2.4 2.7 4.0
Norfolk 2.5 2.8 4.4
North Attleboro 2.9 3.2 4.5
Norton 3.0 3.5 4.6
Plainville 2.6 2.8 4.3
Rehoboth 2.5 3.3 3.6
Seekonk 3.0 3.2 3.9
Wrentham 2.4 2.8 4.4

