Unemployment rates around the area continued their steady decline in October, mirroring a statewide trend.
But they don’t reflect a new surge in coronavirus cases in the state or the impact of the latest state-ordered business restrictions, including a curfew on certain enterprises.
In Attleboro, the unemployment rate was 6.6 percent for the month, down from 9.3 percent in September, according to figures released Tuesday by the state’s Executive Office of Labor and Workforce Development.
And for the first time in months, that wasn’t the highest jobless rate in the area. That distinction belongs to Norton, where the rate was reported at 6.7 percent, but still down from 8.5 percent the month before.
All eight of the other communities covered by The Sun Chronicle also showed improvements in jobless figures. Rehoboth had the lowest rate at 4.7 percent, down from 7 percent the month before.
While those figures were hopeful signs, they remain well above the unemployment figures of a year before in October of 2019, months before the state’s coronavirus pandemic shutdown forced many businesses to close or lay off workers.
Attleboro had a jobless rate of 2.7 percent a year ago in October and Norton’s rate was 2.2 percent. Rehoboth’s rate was among the lowest in the area then as well at just 2.3 percent.
Massachusetts’ October unemployment rate was down 2.4 percentage points at 7.4 percent following a revision to the September rate of 9.8 percent, the state announced last week. It was the fourth month in a row to see improvements, but the state was still worse, by half a percentage point, than the national jobless rate of 6.9 percent.
Massachusetts added 11,400 jobs in October, following the previous month’s revised gain of 36,400 jobs, the state said. Over the month, the private sector added 15,600 jobs as gains occurred in trade, transportation, and utilities; professional, scientific, and business services; construction; manufacturing; financial activities; and other services. Government lost jobs over the month.
From October 2019 to October 2020, the state estimates Massachusetts lost 340,200 jobs. Losses occurred in each of the private sectors, with the largest-percentage losses in leisure and hospitality; other services; construction; and education and health services.
The labor force decreased by 155,600 from 3,764,000 in September, as 55,200 fewer residents were employed and 100,400 fewer residents were unemployed over the month. Over the year, the state’s seasonally adjusted unemployment rate increased by 4.6%.
The state’s labor-force participation rate — the total number of residents 16 or older who worked or were unemployed and actively sought work in the last four weeks — dropped to 63.7%. Compared to October 2019, the labor-force participation rate is down by 4.3%.
