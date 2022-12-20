Unemployment rates in the area largely held steady at close to pre-pandemic rates or inched downward slightly in November, according to statistics state labor officials released Tuesday.
For the first time since before COVID-ordered business shutdowns in March of 2021, jobless rates in the 10 communities covered by The Sun Chronicle were below 3%, with one exception — Attleboro.
The area’s largest community, with a labor force of over 25,200, saw its unemployment rate rise by a 10th of percentage point from the previous month to 3.4%. While that’s an improvement over the 4.2% rate of November 2021, it was still the highest in the area. The rates are not seasonally adjusted.
Wrentham was the only other community where the jobless rate was higher in November compared to October, up a tenth of a percentage point to 2.4%
The Federal Reserve considers an unemployment rate of 4% or below to be full employment.
Mansfield and Norfolk tied for the area’s lowest unemployment numbers at 2.2%. Mansfield was down one-tenth of a point and Norfolk was down two-tenths of a point.
Foxoboro’s rate was also down by two-tenths of a point to 2.6%. North Attleboro was down three-tenths to 2.7%, tied with Norton’s rate, down by two-tenths from October.
Jobless rates in the rest of the area were essentially unchanged from the previous month.
The area, for the most part, was once again doing slightly better than Massachusetts as a whole, a trend that’s continued for several months.
The state’s unemployment rate dropped down by a tenth of a point to 3.4% in November as local employers added 17,300 jobs, officials reported Friday morning.
The largest job gains were in the leisure and hospitality, education, health services, trade, transportation, and utility industries, The Executive Office of Labor and Workforce Development announced.
