Unemployment checks

Unemployment rates in the area largely held steady at close to pre-pandemic rates or inched downward slightly in November, according to statistics state labor officials released Tuesday.

For the first time since before COVID-ordered business shutdowns in March of 2021, jobless rates in the 10 communities covered by The Sun Chronicle were below 3%, with one exception — Attleboro.

